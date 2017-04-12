Switch Expands Leadership with Advisory Board

When I was introduced to Switch, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it

Seattle-based tech startup, Switch, Inc. has assembled an Advisory Board of accomplished financial and technology business leaders, including industry veteran and former Blucora, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Jim Voelker. Switch’s automation technology provides users the ability to manage and update all of their online payment profiles in one place. With a background in consumer-focused financial technology, Voelker brings a new level of expertise and insight to the board.

Voelker held a number of senior executive positions and served as the President and Board Director of NEXTLINK Communications, Inc. before his tenure with Blucora, Inc. which ran from 2002-2013. Since that time, he has been a private investor in technology companies like Pushspring, Ravenna Solutions, Lighthouse E-Discovery, VETTD, and Trovota. Voelker is also active in the community and is a board member for the Bellevue Boys and Girls Club.

"When I was introduced to Switch, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it," says Voelker. “As the number of card replacement events that occur every year grows, Switch solves a problem for consumers that everyone with a credit card has experienced.” Switch helps users keep their payment information up-to-date everywhere they pay online and makes daily online purchasing more convenient.

Credit card replacement events are also a source of lost revenue for credit card and service providers alike. “Not only does Switch provide value to consumers but has positive implications for both merchants and financial institutions," says Voelker.

Switch is grateful to have Voelker’s knowledge and experience on the board as they launch Switch. “Jim was an early entrant into the world of financial technology with Blucora. His experience provides a new level of industry context around what Switch can accomplish. We are happy to have him,” said Chris Hopen, CEO of Switch.

About Switch, Inc.

Switch makes online purchasing faster, safer, and easier by giving users the ability to manage and update all their online accounts in one place. Our secure, automation technology streamlines common tasks like form filling, login, and updating account information. You can learn more about Switch at switchme.com or follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.