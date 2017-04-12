High Resolution Linear Actuator Has 66 Lb. Pushing Force

NEW High-Load Linear Actuator, L-239, shown with PI’s Mercury Motion Controller

A linear actuator is a positioning device that provides motion in 1 degree of freedom. Designed for highly accurate and fast repetitive industrial applications, the L-239 compact linear actuator is the newest addition to the suite of motion control solutions available from precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente).

High Quality Components, Built to Last

Equipped with precision ground ball screws for higher speed and a longer service life, the L-239 high force actuator has a positioning range of 52mm (2”), pushing force of 300N (66lbs), and 50mm/sec (2”/sec) maximum velocity. The nonrotating tip enables uniform motion as it prevents wobble, torque, and wear at the point of contact. Noncontact limit switches protect the mechanics, while a direction-sensing reference point switch speeds up the homing procedure and supports automation applications. For vacuum-applications, special versions to 10-9 hPa are available.

Which Motor Do You Need?

Resolution of 100 nanometers (0.1 microns) and repeatability down to 0.5 microns is achieved by a closed-loop servo motor for higher velocities or a micro-stepped 2-phase direct-drive motor. Other motor and encoder options for OEMs are available on request.

Specifications, Datasheet, More Information >

Read blog, “Performance, Resolution, and Velocity Control of Stepper Motor-Driven Precision Positioners” >

Standard and Custom Solutions

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.

About PI

PI is a leading manufacturer of air bearing stages, piezoelectric solutions, precision motion control equipment, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.