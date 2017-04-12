Grenadier Homes to Celebrate New Attached Villas with Grand Opening

"When we met the developers of Windsong Ranch, it took 15 minutes to determine our homes were a perfect complement to the amazing community," says John Egnatis, CEO, Grenadier Homes

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 1PM to 6PM, located at 4281 Pavonia Lane, Prosper, TX 75078.

The grand opening is free and open to the public and will include food, entertainment, giveaways and buyer incentives*. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Grenadier’s beautiful new Attached Villa model homes and also get a first look at the brand new, state-of-the-art Grenadier Sales Gallery.

Grenadier’s Attached Villas are perfect for older couples, singles and small families looking to right-size to a more manageable home. Buyers can enjoy highly livable outdoor spaces and professional neighborhood management, which promotes a cost efficient and low-maintenance lifestyle. Most of the Attached Villas feature:



One-story dramatic floor plans

1,300 to 2,200 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space

2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage & covered outdoor spaces

Optional second floor game room and fourth bedroom

Universal lifestyle design elements such as wide doorways, spacious hallways, and easily accessible bathrooms and showers

“When we met the developers of Windsong Ranch, it took 15 minutes to determine our homes were a perfect complement to the amazing community. We have totally enhanced our Villas, with dramatic Tudor exteriors and modern interiors featuring Universal Design, and to be able to be a part of the resort environment of Windsong Ranch is truly going to be a major milestone for Grenadier Homes, and a huge value to consumers,” says John Egnatis, CEO, Grenadier Homes.

Each home starts in the mid $200s and is designed to provide the highest quality of life possible, featuring artisan architecture, space efficiency and outdoor living spaces — all within a master-planned community. Most importantly, all of the homes reflect the builder’s strong commitment to universal design, a new paradigm that simultaneously offers beauty and the comfort of mobility for all stages of life. Additionally, Grenadier’s new Attached Villas are all Energy Star Qualified and Green Built Texas Certified, which means buyers will enjoy energy savings, water conservation, healthier indoor air and environmental sustainability — at a cost to own that is 30-40% less a month than traditional homes. The Attached Villas are available in 8 extraordinary floorplans just waiting for your personal touch.

Masterfully composed to bring people together through green spaces, trails, parks, dramatic architecture and exceptional amenities, Windsong Ranch is setting a new standard for master-planned communities. Windsong Ranch in Prosper, TX, is one of the largest and most naturally beautiful master-planned communities in North Texas.

For more information and to reserve your spot at the grand opening celebration for Grenadier’s Attached Villas at Windsong Ranch, please call (469) 250-6436 or e-mail events(at)grenadierhomes.com.

About Grenadier Homes

Over 25 years ago, Grenadier founders Anthony Natale and John Egnatis came together with a passion that led Grenadier Homes to become Texas’ premier lifestyle homebuilder — not just building homes, but building homes that are Planned for Life™. Grenadier’s commitment to lifestyle homebuilding means encouraging homeowners to right-size their homes so they have the freedom and funds to accomplish their bucket lists. Their philosophy is that homeowners should be able to spend their energy and money on how they live, not where they live. To learn more about Grenadier Homes, please visit: http://www.grenadierhomes.com.

*Buyer incentives subject to change and available only during the Open House weekend.

