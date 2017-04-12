EVELO Opens First Electric Bike Showroom in Seattle

EVELO's New Showroom Electric bikes can be especially useful in a hilly city like Seattle, which some riders may find intimidating due to age, fitness, or physical ability.

EVELO Electric Bicycles, one of the nation’s leading electric bike companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its first showroom, located in Seattle, Washington.

The brand new showroom lets riders in the bike savvy Pacific Northwest drop in to take a test drive on a brand new EVELO bike. Support staff are on hand to let Seattle’s well-regarded bicycling community learn about the many benefits of electric bicycles: ebikes are a great way for Americans of any age maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, stay connected with loved ones, and engage in the activities they love. Electric bikes can be especially useful in a hilly city like Seattle, which some riders may find intimidating due to age, fitness, or physical ability.

“While we’ve always prided ourselves on putting our customers first, our new showroom makes it even easier for anyone to learn about how an electric bike can fit their lifestyle,” said Boris Mordkovich, CEO of EVELO Electric Bicycles. “The new showroom joins EVELO initiatives like an industry-leading 4-year / 20,000-mile warranty, free at-home trials, and 0% financing, that are focused on making it easy to own a bike.”

The new showroom is located at 1411 34th Av. Seattle, WA. 98122. Open from 9 AM to 5 PM, walk-ins are encouraged to stop by and learn more about EVELO Electric Bicycles.

About EVELO Electric Bicycles

Founded in 2011, EVELO Electric Bicycles has quickly grown to become one of America’s leading electric bike brands. EVELO focuses on helping Americans of any age make the most of their communities and see more of the places they love. Live a more active and healthy lifestyle, with an EVELO.

