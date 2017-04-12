Agenda for Arabian Travel Market’s Wellness Travel Symposium Announced

Wellness tourism continues to grow at a healthy clip across the Middle East: roughly twice as fast as global tourism growth from 2013 to 2015.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading global research and educational resource for the wellness industry, today announced its curated agenda for the Wellness Travel Symposium taking place during World Travel Market’s Arabian Travel Market (April 24-27) in Dubai.

The Symposium marks the kick off of a strategic partnership between the WTM and the GWI and will put a spotlight on the growing wellness travel industry in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA), a market now worth $8.3 billion and growing at a rate of 6.5% each year.

During the Symposium, the GWI will release new research unveiling the fastest growing and leading wellness tourism and spa markets in the MENA region.

“Wellness tourism continues to grow at a healthy clip across the Middle East: roughly twice as fast as global tourism growth from 2013 to 2015,” said Susie Ellis, GWI’s chairman and CEO. “We’ve put together a future-focused agenda designed to give ATM delegates actionable information they can take back to their businesses to help them maximize the opportunities wellness tourism offers.”

Co-moderating the Symposium is Dr. Franz Linser, CEO of Linser Hospitality and Chair of the GWI’s Wellness Tourism Initiative, who noted: “The time is ripe for Middle Eastern hotels, resorts and spas to promote their truly unique wellness assets and move beyond wellness concepts imported from the West.”

In addition to presenting new research and illuminating trends impacting Middle East destinations – including a shift from “generic luxury” to authentic wellness - the Symposium will include a panel of experts identifying stand-out wellness destinations and spas in the Middle East, an analysis of government’s role in wellness tourism, and a close look at the indigenous traditions in wellness and beauty across the Arabian Peninsula - and how destinations can maximize their authenticity and differentiation.

The Wellness Travel Symposium takes place on Tuesday, April 25 between 2:45 – 5:30 pm. The complete agenda is below and here.

New Research and What’s Trending in Wellness Travel for the Middle East?

Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO, Global Wellness Institute, U.S.

From Spa to Wellness: Differentiation Has Arrived

Dr. Franz Linser, CEO, Linser Hospitality GmbH, Austria

A Glimpse of the Most Stunning Wellness Properties & Spas in the Middle East: Past and Future

Moderator: Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO, Global Wellness Institute, U.S.

Helen Greenhow, Product Director, Wellbeing Escapes Ltd, UK

Elisabeth Ixmeier, PhD, Co-Founder & CCO, Healing Hotels of the World, Germany

Daniella Russell, Managing Director, DR Spa & Wellness Solutions, UAE

Ingo Schweder, CEO, GOCO Hospitality, Thailand

The Government’s Role in Wellness Tourism

Moderator: Dr. Franz Linser, CEO, Linser Hospitality GmbH, Austria

Middle Eastern Traditions in Beauty and Wellness: Design, the Hammam, Cuisine, Products, Wellness Living and more!

Moderator: Andrew Gibson, VP, Well Being Luxury Brands, Accor Hotels, UAE

Dr. Maria Ridao Alonso, Specialist Preventative & Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dubai Herbal & Treatment Centre, UAE

Paul Hawko, Director of Talise SPA Operations, Jumeirah, UAE

Daniella Russell, Managing Director, DR Spa & Wellness Solutions, UAE

