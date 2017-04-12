Trailer Mounted Hydraulic LED Megatower The hydraulic system built into this trailer mounted LED Megatower is equipped with a de-icing system that uses an environmentally friendly fluid to prevent the hydraulic lines from freezing when moisture starts to build within the system.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of its new trailer mounted hydraulic LED Megatower to be added to its expanding catalog of products today. This 7-stage hydraulic light plant features a hydraulic ram upright assist, hydraulic mast and high output LED fixtures mounted onto a 21' by 8' tandem axle trailer. This allows operators to transport this fold over boom from location to location.

This WCDE-11-HLM65-16X500LTL-LED 65' trailer mounted hydraulic LED Megatower is a self contained, towable, high power light tower package. This hydraulic Megatower contains a water cooled diesel engine powering a 11KW Kubota generator, which supplies the current for sixteen 500-watt LED lights.

This LED Megatower can run uninterrupted for up to 43 continuous hours without refueling and includes a hydraulic telescoping light mast that elevates sixteen high output LED lamps to heights of above 65'. The hydraulic tower is capable of reaching heights of up to 74' with the light head assembly, replacing 4-6 standard 4000 watt metal halide light plants for larger area coverage. The height of this LED Megatower allows users to operate large equipment without the light obstructing their view. This mobile floodlight package is designed for use in large scale event illumination, construction, mining, industrial operations and anywhere a mobile full power lighting system capable of extended operation is needed.

The entire LED Megatower is mounted onto a four wheel, tandem axle trailer constructed of 8" box steel with torsion axles. A single 7,000 lb rated tongue jack provides a stable connect/disconnect platform, as well as, additional stability during tower deployment. This hydraulic trailer also includes a front mounted storage area for stowing tools and accessories. Overall dimensions of the entire trailer and boom assembly in the stowed for travel configuration is 21' long by 8' wide. The option to rent this Megatower is available for those who only need it on a temporary basis.

"This Megatower has been specially designed to truly withstand rough conditions," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." The hydraulic system built into this trailer mounted LED Megatower is equipped with a de-icing system that uses an environmentally friendly fluid to prevent the hydraulic lines from freezing when moisture starts to build within the system."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

Hi-Res Image 1

Hi-Res Image 2

Hi-Res Image 3

Hi-Res Image 4

Hi-Res Image 5