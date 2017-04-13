Sharon Wise “Watching “A Letter To Niyyah: Trauma Under the Bridge” is chilling because, with a slight change of circumstances, Sharon’s story could be any of ours."

OC87 Recovery Diaries (oc87recoverydiaries.com), a website dedicated to bringing awareness about mental health through storytelling has released a new short documentary entitled “A Letter To Niyyah: Trauma Under the Bridge”.

Glenn Holsten, an award-winning filmmaker, whose career is dedicated to producing short and feature-length films about mental illness, has teamed up with Sharon Wise, a mental health advocate, peer facilitator, author, playwright, and artist for his latest, moving project.

In “A Letter To Niyyah: Trauma Under The Bridge”, Sharon, first diagnosed with a mental illness at age nine and hospitalized in over thirty psychiatric facilities, takes us to a place where she spent her youth, under an urban highway overpass. While recounting her story, she recites the letters she wrote to her daughter, Niyyah, whom she surrendered years ago, unable to care for Niyyah and her brother.

The letters to Niyyah provide the narrative for this tremendously sad yet remarkably hopeful film. They chronicle Sharon’s lowest points of despair and most optimistic days of possibilities.

Today, Sharon has emerged from life under that bridge a confident, life-affirming woman. She uses her traumatic experiences to teach and train peers, government officials and others about Trauma-Informed Care and substance abuse prevention.

Through this film, and others like it, OC87 Recovery Diaries seeks to bust stigma and educate people about mental health through creative storytelling.

“Watching “A Letter To Niyyah: Trauma Under the Bridge” is chilling because, with a slight change of circumstances, Sharon’s story could be any of ours. We are incredibly humbled by Sharon’s journey and her dedication to helping others. It is people like Sharon who make a difference in how our country cares for, and looks upon, those vulnerable and misunderstood because of their mental illness,” said Gabriel Nathan, Editor in Chief of OC87 Recovery Diaries

ABOUT OC87 Recovery Diaries

OC87 Recovery Diaries’ mission is to bust stigma surrounding mental illness. The website aims to touch as many lives as possible and shed light on the lived experiences of recovery from a mental illness: what matters, what helps, what hurts, and what might be next?

Original content is developed by the OC87 Recovery Diaries production team. In addition, the site commissions stories about mental health recovery journeys from those who have lived experiences and a story to tell.