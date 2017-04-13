Main Street Duncan will celebrate the 10th Annual Cruisin' The Chisholm Trail Car Show with the fun beginning on Friday, April 21st with a car cruise down historic Main Street. Registration will take place at the corner of 12th St. and Main St., beginning at 5:00 PM. Cost is $10.00/car. Tailgate parties welcome, so bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown until 10:00 PM. Along with the cruise, make plans to attend the burnout contest on Friday evening where the crowd decides the winner.

Saturday, April 22nd will begin bright and early with registration from 8:00-11:00 AM at the corner of 12th St. and Main St. Entries are $20/car. There are multiple categories, with awards given. Traditionally the first 200 registrants receive a dash plaque and a goody bag. Judging will begin at 11:00 AM. Awards will begin at 3:00 PM at 12th St. and Main St. The Main Street retailers will be open and there will be street vendors and food trucks aplenty with something for everyone. Every year, the car show has a Best in Show prize of $500 in addition to the first and second place trophies for all 31 categories. The Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle t-shirts sell quickly so order in advance and as always, have fun watching the free concerts happening during the show in downtown Duncan, Oklahoma. As always, the cruise will include something for the entire family, including bounce houses, cotton candy, face painting, and more.

For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696. For general information, please contact the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau at 580-252-2900. Please send all email inquiries to mainstreetduncan(at)sbcglobal(dot)net.