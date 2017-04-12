FoodChain ID announced that it has verified its 50,000th product for the Non-GMO Project’s product verification program.

FoodChain ID (http://www.foodchainid.com) today announced that it has verified its 50,000th product for the Non-GMO Project’s product verification program. Non-GMO Project Verified is one of the fastest growing markets in natural foods, with industry-wide annual sales in North America topping $16 billion.

As a technical administrator for the Non-GMO Project since 2007, FoodChain ID has worked with more than 2,500 companies, including many leading brands, to ensure their products meet the technical requirements necessary to obtain the use of the Non-GMO Project’s popular Butterfly label. FoodChain ID’s verification work has encompassed more than 25,000 ingredients from 14,000 suppliers in over 100 countries.

FoodChain ID is a subsidiary of The Global ID Group, which together with Genetic ID and CERT ID, provide a comprehensive suite of food testing, food certification and supply chain compliance software and service solutions.

FoodChain ID (http://www.foodchainid.com) is an expert in supply chain compliance platforms, with specialized expertise and unparalleled knowledge of non-GMO product verification, GMO testing, non-GMO certification, global GMO regulatory requirements, and the international non-GMO ingredient supply chain.

Global ID Group (http://www.global-id-group.com) is an integrated food safety and quality company serving more than 15,000 clients in over 100 countries via market leading solutions for the rapidly evolving food industry. Global ID Group companies include: Genetic ID - an ISO 17025-accredited-testing laboratory, Cert ID - an administrator of GFSI-benchmarked food safety and quality certifications, and Food Chain ID - the leading provider of technical services in non-GMO verification and ingredient supply chain, food label review, and regulatory compliance.