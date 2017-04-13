Astrix Joins BIOVIA Consulting Partner Program

Astrix Technology Group, a leading scientific staffing and laboratory informatics provider for companies engaged in complex life science R&D, today announced that it has joined BIOVIA’s Consulting Partner Program. As a Consulting Partner, Astrix works to collaborate with customers, partners and BIOVIA teams to offer solution-specific consulting and implementation/integration services that leverage BIOVIA technologies to provide increased value to customers. Members of the Consulting Partner Program commit significant time, resources and expertise to deliver high-quality services and support to mutual customers around the globe.

Dale Curtis, President of Astrix Technology Group said, “We are excited to be part of the BIOVIA Consulting Partner Program, to help enterprises build a scalable, integrated, and supported laboratory informatics application landscape. By leveraging our managed services offer, organizations can further gain efficiencies by outsourcing application support and maintenance.”

Available to partners who have demonstrated the skills and infrastructure to build, deploy, run and manage both BIOVIA and non-BIOVIA workloads, the BIOVIA Consulting Partner program supports clients in building the foundation necessary to meet global laboratory IT requirements. Based on the unique needs of their customers, Astrix supports complete, integrated solutions based on best-of-breed technology platforms.

“The BIOVIA technology stack offers a tremendous opportunity for our customers to increase innovation and agility, while enabling reduced cost and complexity,” said Curtis. “BIOVIA’s leading infrastructure, coupled with the services expertise of Astrix, will provide customers with the foundation, they need to accelerate success both on-premise or in the cloud.”

About Astrix Technology Group

Scientific resources and technology solutions delivered on demand

Astrix Technology Group is an informatics consulting, professional services and staffing company dedicated to servicing the scientific community for over 20 years. We shape our clients’ future, combining deep scientific insight with the understanding of how technology and people will impact the scientific industries. Our focus on issues related to value engineered solutions, on demand resource and domain requirements, flexible and scalable operating and business models helps our clients find future value and growth in scientific domains. Whether focused on strategies for Laboratories, IT or Staffing, Astrix has the people, skills and experience to effectively shape client value. We offer highly objective points of view on Enterprise Informatics, Laboratory Operations, Healthcare IT and Scientific Staffing with an emphasis on business and technology, leveraging our deep industry experience.

About BIOVIA Partner Program

Leveraging the BIOVIA Platform, the comprehensive Partner Program offers extensive capabilities and business opportunities for partners engaged in selling, implementing and integrating BIOVIA software―delivering customers superior informatics solutions, world-class service and leading-edge science on a unified enterprise architecture.

About BIOVIA

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dassault Systèmes Biovia Corp. (BIOVIA) provides a scientific collaborative environment for advanced biological, chemical and materials experiences supporting science- and process-based industries.