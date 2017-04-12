Crimson Cup Welcomes Raines Coffeehouse in Paducah, Kentucky

Columbus, Ohio Coffee Roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea recently welcomed Raines Coffeehouse to the group of independent coffee shops, cafés and bakeries it supports in 29 states. The shop at 2725 James Sanders Blvd, Ste E, in Paducah, Kentucky opened at the beginning of November, 2016.

“We’re excited to welcome Owner Indrani Bose to the Crimson Cup community,” said Greg Ubert, founder and president. “Training entrepreneurs to run their own independent coffee houses is a big part of our success as a coffee roaster and coffee franchise alternative.”

Raines Coffeehouse serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.

Raines is the first coffeehouse in Paducah to feature a Modbar pour-over module, which brings precision-temperature water and convenience in brewing high-quality pour-over coffee. It also has a nitrogen tap system for serving up Crimson Cup’s Nitro cold-brewed coffees. Heart-healthy oatmeal, breakfast sandwiches, fresh-baked muffins, scones, coffee cake and other sweet treats round out the menu.

Inside, comfortable chairs and tables invite customers to gather and enjoy their coffee. Armchairs flanking a gas fireplace offer an appealing space for conversation or to curl up with a good book.

“For us the coffeehouse experience is much more than just enjoying a beverage,” Bose said. “We want to be the go to place that is warm, friendly and welcoming.”

The shop offers free Wi-Fi to keep mobile workers, students and business leaders connected while they enjoy their coffee. Outlets for charging laptops and cell phones line the walls. For coffee-lovers on the go, Raines also offers drive-thru service.

After taking a small business startup class at Murray State University, Bose learned how to run a successful coffee shop through Crimson Cup’s 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative. Through this program, Crimson Cup has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops develop thriving businesses.

“There’s much more to running a successful coffee shop than knowing how to brew coffee and make espresso-based drinks,” Ubert said. “It’s a tall order to master all the elements of running a small business while simultaneously learning the nuances of the specialty coffee business.

“That’s why we developed our 7 Steps program! It offers all the support of a franchise – and more – but without franchise fees, royalties or business restrictions,” he added.

Crimson Cup consultants guide new coffee shop owners in development of a coffee shop business plan and assist with site evaluation, on-site training, marketing materials, menu ideas and much more. “Our services are designed to help reduce costs, increase profits and eliminate potential headaches,” Ubert said.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches, which it sells directly to consumers and as wholesale coffee beans. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, colleges and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.