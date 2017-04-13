Dry Mouth Oral Rinse

Dr. Harold Katz, a respected pioneer in the fight against bad breath, announces new TheraBreath Dry Mouth Oral Rinse.

Millions of people suffer from some form of dry mouth (xerostomia) on an occasional or chronic basis. Dry mouth often occurs as a side effect of specific illnesses, medications, or lifestyle choices. Regardless of the underlying cause, dry mouth results in a decrease or stoppage in saliva production, which can wreak havoc on the life of the person suffering from it. And dry mouth is not just a nuisance. When left untreated, dry mouth can result in an array of problems, such as difficulties eating, mouth sores, bad breath (halitosis), tooth decay, thrush (oral candidiasis), gingivitis, and severe gum disease (periodontitis).

Combining soothing, moisturizing enzymes with natural salivary stimulants, the latest addition to the TheraBreath product line represents a breakthrough in dry mouth treatment. Most products currently on the market focus solely on hydrating and adding lubrication, ignoring the root cause of dry mouth – inadequate healthy saliva. The proprietary, natural salivary stimulant in TheraBreath Dry Mouth Oral Rinse helps boost production of one’s own, natural saliva, thereby providing a comforting, highly effective solution for dry mouth symptoms.

“The goal of all our products is to alleviate common oral health problems that can negatively impact one’s quality of life. This groundbreaking new rinse coupled with our non-detergent, non-drying toothpastes and our popular dry mouth lozenges help relieve dry mouth and also deter associated bad breath and potentially serious oral health issues,” said Dr. Harold Katz.

For close to 25 years, Dr. Katz has dedicated his life to helping people with dry mouth and bad breath. His ever-evolving line of innovative oral care products reflect years of research analyzing the underlying mechanisms responsible for these problems and development of unique blends of natural ingredients to resolve them.

About Dr. Katz, Founder of TheraBreath®

Dr. Harold Katz is the recognized expert in the fields of bad breath, dry mouth, and tonsil stones. Known as the “Bad Breath Guru” from his numerous appearances on shows like “The View” and the CBS “Early Show,” he has helped millions of people around the world eliminate their bad breath problems. He is a graduate of UCLA and the UCLA School of Dentistry and has a degree in Bacteriology, also from UCLA.

About TheraBreath®

Since the introduction of TheraBreath® products in 1994, Dr. Katz has helped millions of people in 98 countries fight bad breath through the use of the TheraBreath® System formulas, which help maintain truly fresh breath and allow users to gain newfound self-confidence. TheraBreath® is the world’s top premium oral care system and has offices in Los Angeles, California. To learn more, visit http://www.therabreath.com.