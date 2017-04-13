CrowdCare Corporation, provider of the world’s most advanced cognitive digital care solution for the enterprise market, is pleased to announce that Tony Vlismas has joined the team to lead our marketing. Mr. Vlismas has an extensive marketing background spanning 14 years and proven success in helping the growth of startup technology ventures. Among his achievements are notable early-stage companies including Polar, SimpleReach, and Adenyo (formerly Silverback), where he marketed high-end mobile platforms and support services to enterprise customers including Metrolinx, Rogers, TELUS, Verizon, and AT&T.

“CrowdCare has a unique product in a busy marketplace. It is vital that we communicate what sets us apart – a turnkey artificial intelligence as a service platform that comes fully trained on day one. With extensive experience in B2B marketing and media, we believe Tony is the ideal candidate to get that message out to the marketplace,” said Ian Collins, CEO and co-founder of CrowdCare. “His expertise will help take our communications efforts to the next level, continue our rapid growth trajectory and contribute to our strategic direction.”

Mr. Vlismas joins CrowdCare from SimpleReach in New York City where he was VP of Marketing. His background also includes work as Head of Market Strategy for Polar where he helped grow the company as a reputable leader in the native ad space. He was also VP of Marketing Services for Ackroo, and Senior Director of Marketing Services for Adenyo, where he played an instrumental role in scaling the business towards a successful $100-million exit by Motricity. He then helped spin-off the advertising division into Voltari as Senior Director of Marketing, pairing their predictive analytics technology with their ad network.

“CrowdCare is poised to become a global force in cognitive digital care for the enterprise market. With proven operational success in tier-one telecommunications companies, we are bringing significant value to real-time subscriber interactions through any digital or messaging channel. As a result, our clients are resolving customer issues, providing instructions and selling products and services using an automated solution,” said Tony Vlismas. “I am excited to help CrowdCare continue to grow its standing as an innovator and leader in the industry. I look forward to telling the world why we are an indispensable partner to interact with consumers in real-time through their preferred digital channels.”

About CrowdCare

CrowdCare offers the world’s most mature multi-channel enterprise digital care solution to deliver fast, effective and personalized answers to customer questions. Telecommunications companies around the world rely on CrowdCare’s Wysdom solution to deliver exceptional automated answers to their customers while increasing satisfaction and loyalty and reducing customer care expenses. With millions of actual customer questions analyzed over many years, Wysdom is the most effective enterprise digital care solution in the market today.

