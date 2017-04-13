L-com Launches New Line of Premium Armored M12 Cable Assemblies

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of armored M12 cable assemblies for use with industrial Ethernet, test equipment, I/O connectivity, sensors and actuators, and industrial control and factory automation.

L-com’s new premium armored M12 cable assemblies are built with high-flex, outdoor CMX-rated, double-shielded, FR-TPE cable. The inner cable jacket is resistant to oil, UV sun rays, weld splatter and is rated for 600V. Additional features include IP68-rated M12 connectors to protect against liquids and particulates. Premium, stainless steel armor, not offered with other cables, protects the cable from damage and features 1,500 PSI of crush resistance.

“Our new premium M12 cable assemblies are designed to exceed category standards and ensure uninterrupted network performance even in harsh industrial or severe weather environments. An IP68 rating, outer armor and inner shield makes these cables as robust as they come and built to withstand the most demanding applications,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These armored M12 cable assemblies feature a double-shielded braid and foil design for maximum EMI/RFI protection. The inner cable is flex-tested to 1 million cycles at 10x cable OD and 10 million cycles at 20x cable OD and they are available in 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10 meter lengths off-the-shelf.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, computer networking equipment, and custom products, as well as wireless connectivity products which include antennas, RF amplifiers, coaxial lightning and surge protectors, and NEMA rated enclosures. Trusted for more than 30 years, L-com, which is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. For more information, please visit: http://www.L-com.com/