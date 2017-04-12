ComplianceHR “These additions to our Navigator Suite give employers instant decision-making guidance, on demand,” says Lori Brown, president of ComplianceHR.

ComplianceHR (http://www.compliancehr.com), a provider of intelligent web-based employment compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of leave of absence and new pay practice applications to its Navigator Suite of award-winning solutions. The Navigator Suite was selected by Human Resource Executive® as one of the Top 10 HR Products of 2016.

The new Navigator Leave applications enables employers to proactively and efficiently manage the complexity of overlapping and sometimes conflicting statutory leave obligations at federal, state and local levels. Additionally, the new Navigator Pay Practices applications deliver instant guidance on rate change, pay frequency and workplace posters, among other compliance issues.

“The pressure for in-house legal and human resource professionals to control spending while managing and mitigating the complex and unpredictable regulatory and legal environment means traditional research and deliberative methods are neither practical nor feasible,” says Lori Brown, president of ComplianceHR.

“These additions to our Navigator Suite give employers instant decision-making guidance, on demand,” she says. “Our solutions deliver immediate results based on a comprehensive legal database maintained, analyzed and interpreted by Littler, the world’s largest labor and employment law firm. So, in the time it might take to grab a cup of coffee, users can access expertise that could otherwise take hours if not days to receive.”

ComplianceHR focuses on creating solutions that allow employers to make highly informed compliance decisions at internet speed and scale. The Navigator Suite’s intelligent platform provides powerful decision-making support and represents an unprecedented, yet highly efficient and reliable, delivery method. These newest offerings complement the preeminent Navigator OT and Navigator IC solutions, which, unlike anything available before, help companies tackle the two highest stakes compliance dilemmas facing companies today.

ABOUT COMPLIANCEHR:

ComplianceHR offers an innovative suite of intelligent, web-based employment compliance solutions that deliver clear and actionable results with every use. Our solutions help to improve compliance and reduce risk with unparalleled accuracy in a fraction of the traditional time and cost. ComplianceHR’s solutions combine the unparalleled experience and knowledge of Littler, the world’s largest global employment law practice, with the power of Neota Logic’s intelligent software platform.