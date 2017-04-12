Medic-CE to Host Live Clinical Webinar on Stroke Assessment and Care

A stroke can happen to anyone, at any time and at any age, and our EMS professionals are often the first line of the healthcare spectrum to reach these patients and assess and initiate care.

Medic CE, a Career Step company, is hosting a live, 1-hour webinar, “Different Strokes for Different Folks: Stroke Assessment and Guidelines for ED and EMS Care.” The free webinar, to be held on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, will be hosted by Janet Taylor, BSN, a critical care emergency nurse and national EMS educator from Springfield, MO.

“A stroke can happen to anyone, at any time and at any age, and our EMS professionals are often the first line of the healthcare spectrum to reach these patients and assess and initiate care,” said Judson Smith, Career Step Vice President of Continuing Education. “EMS professionals need to know the most up-to-date science in stroke care to ensure proper treatment modalities. Time lost is brain lost. We are proud to offer this free clinical webinar to EMS professionals across the country.”

By the end of the presentation, participants will be able to list at least three different stroke assessments and the advantage and disadvantage of each as well as differentiate between the various levels of stroke care offered by different facilities. Attendees will also learn more about the outcomes between a stroke recognized and treated at the time of onset versus after more than four hours and will have the opportunity to participate in a question/answer session with Mrs. Taylor at the end of the webinar.

"Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, and twenty years ago, there wasn't much that could be done for a person experiencing a stroke,” said Mrs. Taylor. “Now, the first step in stroke management from a healthcare provider’s perspective is early recognition and assessment. Studies have shown that the earlier a stroke is recognized and treated, the better the outcome. This presentation will cover not only stroke assessment but the standards set forth by the American Heart Association regarding the timeline a patient has for stroke treatment, the type of facility that would be the best choice for that patient and what determines which treatment the patient would receive and why."

The webinar presentation will be held April 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. It is free to attend and open to EMS providers. EMS providers also receive one continuing education unit for attending. Registration is required at https://events-na1.adobeconnect.com/content/connect/c1/2155884101/en/events/event/shared/default_template/event_landing.html?sco-id=2291744128&_charset_=utf-8.

About Medic-CE

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 124,000 learners and 250 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 250 hours of continuing education are available through the company’s powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com or 1-844-800-2304.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers, has more than 150 partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, offers a variety of continuing education courses for healthcare professionals and has educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. Career Step provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation and is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and bettering business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.