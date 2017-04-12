With the tool from RV Trader, CrossRoads dealers can post inventory directly to the CrossRoads website. We're creating a seamless transition for consumers to shop, submit inquiries and buy the RV that best fits their lifestyle, no matter where they begin their search."

RV Trader, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is offering a new inventory tool that allows consumers to shop local inventory directly from the CrossRoads RV website. The tool sends a dealer’s inventory, product photos and advertised prices directly from RVTrader.com to CrossRoadsRV.com. As buyers search for local dealers on the CrossRoads RV site, they can easily view available inventory and request information on a unit they like, increasing traffic and connections to that dealer’s new inventory.

According to CrossRoads president Ryan Juday, the new tool makes it easy for CrossRoads dealers to post their inventory on the company’s website. “Through the integration of the RVTrader.com system, consumers can now see in real time the entire CrossRoads inventory on our dealers’ lots, helping streamline and simplify the buying experience. It requires no additional administrative effort by our dealers, making it a win-win for both our dealers and retail customers.”

“Today, consumers are researching extensively online before making a purchase,” said Paige Bouma, vice president of RV Trader. “By advertising inventory directly on the CrossRoads site, we’re creating a seamless transition for consumers to shop, submit inquiries and buy the RV that best fits their lifestyle, no matter where they begin their search.”

If you are a current RV Trader customer and have new CrossRoads units online, your inventory will automatically display on CrossRoadsRV.com. For dealers who carry new units but are not RV Trader customers, please call (877) 354-4068 to learn more about the program, or contact your local RV Trader representative.

