From mixtapes, to guest appearances, and building his own body of work and legion of fans, it's hardly a secret Brooklyn rapper Linkz is on the rise projecting his popularity set to explode in a very big way. His independent record label Yanky Boi Records recently celebrated the hard working artist's work ethic writing, in the studio and performing live. His latest single "Echoes and Hallucinations" is out now and currently available to stream and download at Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

About Linkz: Many have made the claim to Brooklyn being home to the greatest rappers and while rising Brooklyn rap star Linkz may not have voiced that kind of opinion, yet, his ability would be very difficult to deny. Represented by the independent label Yanky Boi Records, who recently celebrated Linkz having a very successful 2016 and early 2017, Linkz seems poised, with his mix of first class rhyme skills and good ear in choosing club and radio friendly beats, to become a name not far from any rap lover's lips.

“I've heard people talk about how diverse my music is and that's by choice,” commented Linkz. “Music is the art of my life so I refuse to be boxed into one label. I would only be selling myself short, and that's not what I came here to do.”

While being born and raised in Brooklyn, the artist also traces his roots back to the Caribbean with his mother being from Grenada and his father Guyana. Reviewers and fans who listen close enough can spot that influence despite his affinity for EDM style beats and pop vocal harmonies. His last release “Bout that Time” continued to show off his story telling style of lyricism making him the kind of artist with a chance to keep a foot firmly in both the pop and hip hop worlds, something that's sure to keep the team at Yanky Boi Records smiling.

Experiencing both college life and the Marine Corps has only sharpened his vision, and nearly losing his brother to a fatal stabbing has reinforced just how real life can be.

