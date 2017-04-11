The 2017 "Texas Rising Stars" edition of Super Lawyers magazine recognized 14 Texas attorneys from the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. According to the publication, attorneys selected were nominated by peers and reviewed through independent research. “Rising Stars” must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less. Only the top 2.5 percent of Texas attorneys were selected.

Additionally, Armando Gonzalez and Joseph P. Griffith were named to the inaugural “Up-and-Coming 100” list based on recognition from their peers and their professional achievements.

“We are very proud of our 2017 Rising Stars,” said Douglas C. Atnipp, co-regional operating shareholder for Texas and co-managing shareholder of the firm’s Houston office. “This recognition is indicative of our firm culture, which focuses on our attorneys’ commitment to providing superior service to our clients and the legal and business communities.”

The 14 Greenberg Traurig attorneys and the practice areas in which each was recognized by the “Texas Rising Stars” edition of Super Lawyers magazine are:



Karl D. Burrer, Bankruptcy: Business (Houston)

Audrey M. Chang, Banking (Houston)

David R. Eastlake, Bankruptcy: Business (Houston)

Armando Gonzalez, Energy & Resources (Houston)

Joseph P. Griffith, Business Litigation (Dallas)

Jason Hopkins, Securities Litigation (Dallas and Houston)

Aimee Housinger, Business Litigation (Houston)

Hiba Kazim, Energy & Resources (Houston)

Bina Palnitkar, General Litigation (Dallas)

Alfredo Ramos, Energy & Resources (Houston)

Amy E. Simcox, Real Estate (Dallas)

Stephanie Smiley, Business Litigation (Dallas)

P. William Stark, Business Litigation (Dallas)

Steven V. Walkowiak, Business Litigation (Dallas)

