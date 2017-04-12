Branches supports working families to help them achieve long-term success.

On Saturday, April 22nd at 7pm, Branches, a local non-profit dedicated to providing essential services and life-changing opportunities to low-income children, youth and families, will celebrate its 14th Annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans Benefit Dinner and Auction at the JW Marriott Marquis. More than 500 guests are expected to attend and help raise funds for Branches’ programs focused on long-term personal success.

“Nearly 60% of families in our community are struggling to make ends meet. Branches serves to create opportunities for these children and families to succeed in school, become more financially stable, and attain a high quality of life. With generous support from individuals, church and corporate partners, we are making an impact for thousands of our neighbors in need,” says Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches.

The event will kick-off with a cocktail reception and an extensive silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing, as well as an appeal and an exciting live auction. A few of the notable auction items include a private Bahama Island home stay, a Denver Nuggets VIP Experience, golf and lunch at La Gorce Country Club, Chicago Cubs Dream Weekend and more. Master of Ceremonies Calvin Hughes, WPLG Local 10 news anchor, and auctioneer and Branches board member Scott Howard will lead the evening’s auction and program. Individual tickets: $200; tables start at $2,000.

The benefit dinner will also include the presentation of the Trish and Dan Bell Community Empowerment Award to former Miami Herald publisher and children’s advocate David Lawrence Jr.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the benefit dinner’s appeal support Branches’ seven-week-long Summer Shade Day Camp, which serves more than 400 Branches children and provides employment for more than 40 of Branches youth to serve as Summer Guides or camp counselors. A generous Challenge Grant provided by Miami philanthropists Trish and Dan Bell will match all evening donations made dollar-for-dollar.

The 14th Annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans is made possible thanks to countless volunteers, many of whom have taken a leadership role in planning this annual event. Dustin Symes, senior vice president of the Private Client Group at City National Bank and Laurie Zapletal, vice president and Business Deposits Officer of BB&T are co-chairing the event along with Philanthropic Chairs Trish and Dan Bell.

Premiere and corporate sponsors of the event include Sandy and Rodney Bell, BB&T, City National Bank, Betty Chapman and Dale Chapman Webb, Grossman Roth P.A., JP Morgan Chase, Crowe Horwath, LLP, The Medina Family Foundation, Missy & James Morgan, Wells Fargo and others.

For more details, please visit http://www.branchesfl.org/benefitdinner or contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl(dot)org

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For more information about Branches, please contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl(dot)org or visit Branches at http://www.branchesfl.org

