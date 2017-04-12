Camfil APC Maintenance Training Group We’re excited to expand our educational outreach by making these training sessions easily accessible to anyone responsible for industrial dust collection.

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), a leading global manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment, will waive the $1,195.00 fee for its training programs scheduled for June and September 2017 as part of its commitment to industrial safety. The two-day training sessions include comprehensive instruction on the operation and maintenance of the Farr Gold Series® dust collector system, proper techniques for industrial ventilation, and compliance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards for explosive dust.

“Workplace safety is always our top concern, whether it’s on a shop floor or in a pharmaceutical lab,” said Graeme Bell, vice president of Camfil APC Americas. “We’re excited to expand our educational outreach by making these training sessions easily accessible to anyone responsible for industrial dust collection.”

Trainees will learn about dust collection technology from Camfil APC’s experienced team of experts and through hands-on, interactive sessions. Topics covered include: Types of industrial dust collectors; dust collection overview; filters; flammable and combustible dust; NFPA; protective measures; FDC and ITC controls; on-demand operation; variable frequency drive programming; start-up procedures; hands-on diaphragm and solenoid valves; cleaning system; fans and rotary airlocks. Attendees will also visit the test labs, showroom and manufacturing facilities. Trainees will receive a diploma certifying completion of the program.

The two-day training sessions are scheduled for June 6-7, 2017 or September 12-13, 2017, with classes ending by 3:00 p.m. on the second day of training.

For information about the training program, visit http://university.camfilapc.com/ or contact Marsha Johansen, APC Training Manager, at (870) 910-7123 or apctraining(at)camfil(dot)com.

For general information, contact Camfil APC at 1-800-479-6801 (U.S./Canada) or 1-870-933-8048 (international); email filterman(at)camfil(dot)com, web http://www.camfilapc.com.

