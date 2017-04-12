Park Cities Pet Sitter Announces New Group Dog Training Class Beginning Wednesday, April 26th "A little bit of effort can go a long way when it comes to learning proper ways to communicate with your dog." Park Cities Pet Sitter President, Joette White

Dallas and Plano pet sitting company, Park Cities Pet Sitter, has just announced a 5-week group dog training class beginning Wednesday, April 26th from 6:30pm-7:30pm. The classes will run for 5 consecutive weeks, and will be held in the outdoor courtyard located at 5831 McCommas Blvd in Dallas.

The series of classes will be taught by Park Cities Pet Sitter trainer, Valerie Fry, who is an official “C.L.A.S.S.” evaluator. “C.L.A.S.S.” is an acronym for “Canine Life and Social Skills.” It is an educational curriculum developed by the Association of Professional Dog Trainers that promotes dog training techniques using positive reinforcement. Participants enrolled in Park Cities Pet Sitter “Bachelor’s” level of “C.L.A.S.S.” will learn how to best handle their dog and any possible behavior issues they may exhibit while in a variety of real-world scenarios.

Some of the skills dogs and handlers will learn in the 5-week class will include: waiting calmly at the door, proper leashing up manners, loose leash walking, giving eye contact to handler while loose leash walking, meeting and greeting other people and dogs, leave it, settle, and waiting patiently for a food bowl.

Interested handlers and dogs can participate in Park Cities Pet Sitter’s upcoming group dog training “C.L.A.S.S.” for a cost of $150. Each dog in attendance must have one adult handler, and a maximum of 8 dogs will be allowed to participate.

Park Cities Pet Sitter President, Joette White, was thrilled to be able to offer this class for a second time this year. “We just graduated a group of dogs from the latest C.L.A.S.S. last weekend,” said White. “It was so exciting to see how much progress everyone made in such a short period of time. It really demonstrates how a little bit of effort can go a long way when it comes to learning proper ways to communicate with your dog. We are just proud to be able to offer this forum for our clients, and to have great trainers on our team that really know how to strengthen our relationships with our dogs.”

To learn more about Park Cities Pet Sitter’s “C.L.A.S.S.” group dog training class, or to register to participate, visit http://www.pcpsi.com/events.

About Park Cities Pet Sitter: PCPSI has served the Dallas/Plano areas 7 days a week, 365 days a year since 1992, and was recently named the 2017 Business of the Year by the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. Pet sitting, daily dog walks, pet taxis, overnight sitting, pet supply shopping, litter box cleaning and dog training are all part of the services PCPSI offers. Park Cities Pet Sitter is bonded and insured, and all sitters are employees--not independent contractors. A manager is on-call 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. Go to http://www.pcpsi.com to learn more.