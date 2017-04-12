7 Pin AreaMax Opens Door to Advanced LED Lighting Controls

AreaMax with 7 pin photocontrol receptacle the AreaMax 7 pin model supports 0-10V dimming and the power and voltage monitoring features of most wireless controls nodes

LED lighting manufacturer Evluma announces the availability of a 7 pin option for the AreaMax™ LED luminaire for Street and Area Lighting. In compliance with ANSI C136.41-2013 Standard for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment–Dimming Control between an External Locking Type Photocontrol and Ballast or Driver, the AreaMax 7 pin model supports 0-10V dimming and the power and voltage monitoring features of most wireless controls nodes. Already well known for energy and maintenance savings features, such as Photocontrol Failsafe™ and ConnectLED™, the new option opens the doorway to additional savings and functionality for owners of the versatile AreaMax. Wireless control nodes only connect to luminaires with a compatible 7 pin twist-lock receptacle as they depend on power from the luminaire.

“A luminaire with a 7 pin option is your first step towards networked outdoor lighting,” said Cathleen Shattuck, Marketing Director at Evluma. “Customers can plan ahead knowing that if and when they choose a wireless node the luminaire will support it. In the meantime, the AreaMax 7 pin model remains compatible with 3 pin photocontrols that may still be in inventory. Backward compatibility gives our customers the option to upgrade when it is convenient for them.”

All AreaMax with the new 7 pin socket will maintain the ability to communicate with ConnectLED preserving the ability to set brightness settings and dimming schedules and easy connect/disconnect using the app. “Many luminaries may also require a driver upgrade to support 0-10V dimming. The AreaMax driver has been designed for dimming since inception.” Evluma’s 7 pin socket configuration also supports available nodes with motion control capability. Unlike some competitive products the current inrush to the AreaMax 7 pin receptacle is extremely low, helping to preserve the life of expensive wireless node relays.

AreaMax with the 7 pin option are available for order immediately. Other AreaMax options include a coastal-grade casting and hardware package and 3000K IDA (International Dark Sky) approved models in both Type V and Type III. All AreaMax carry a 10-year warranty. On display at the NWPPA E & O, Reno, NV April 11-13 and the IEEE REPC in Columbus, OH April 23-26, 2017.

About Evluma

Formed in 2008, Evluma is committed to developing affordable, long-lasting and environmentally low-impact LED lighting solutions that fundamentally change the landscape of the outdoor utility lighting market. Evluma’s high standard of customer service and background in innovative lighting technologies, automation and software design creatively ideate and inform it’s Made in Washington products.