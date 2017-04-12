AMIA Announces Partnership with Dryad Digital Repository

The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) today announced a new partnership with the Dryad Digital Repository. Dryad is a curated resource that makes the data underlying scientific publications discoverable, freely reusable, and citable.

To launch the partnership, AMIA is connecting the Dryad resource to the publication of a new Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA) special focus issue on data science. The theme is “Biomedical Data Science: Sharing Digital Objects to Accelerate Discoveries and Ensure Reproducibility of Results.” AMIA and Dryad hold similar values about making research data openly available, and JAMIA provides the opportunity to integrate data sharing with scholarly literature. JAMIA will now encourage data deposition to submitting authors using Dryad, which will provide a basic level of curation, assignment of a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), and long-term data storage.

The goal of the special focus issue is to accelerate research in data science by providing a forum for the latest innovations in biomedical data and software organization, integration, and sharing in the context of biomedical research, healthcare, informatics, data science, or population health. The call for papers is open, closes on May 15, and publishes in November 2017.

JAMIA Editor Lucila Ohno-Machado, MD, PhD, and Associate Editor, Michael Chiang, MD, lead the editorial team.

“The JAMIA community is uniquely positioned to help develop a biomedical and healthcare data commons in which data, software, and systems are easily findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable, and privacy protected. With this special focus issue we are taking the right steps in this direction,” said Dr. Ohno-Machado.

The Editors welcome papers addressing a range of topics associated with data science, including novel approaches for the organization and analysis of -omics, clinical data, sensor data, and new data modalities. In addition to primary investigations applying advanced analytic pipelines to data already stored in repositories, desirable contributions also include the reports of full set of digital objects that are produced. These digital objects might include original data, software, software pipelines, containers, virtual machines, intermediary data, and metadata strategies that support FAIR principles. The call for papers provides greater detail.

About AMIA

AMIA, the leading professional association for informatics professionals, is the center of action for 5,400 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation’s top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy, and advancing the field of informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics. Visit amia.org.

About Dryad

The Dryad Digital Repository is a curated resource that makes the data underlying scientific publications discoverable, freely reusable, and citable. Dryad’s vision is to promote a world where research data is openly available, integrated with the scholarly literature, and routinely re-used to create knowledge. Dryad is governed by a nonprofit membership organization. Membership is open to any stakeholder organization, including but not limited to journals, scientific societies, publishers, research institutions, libraries, and funding organizations. Visit datadryad.org.

