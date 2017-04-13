“We’re thrilled to be joining the Norwalk community and welcomed by such honored guests!”

Express Kitchens, the fastest growing cabinet and countertop retailer in the state of Connecticut, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest retail location on Saturday, April 22nd at 11am.

“Norwalk is a perfect fit for a new Express Kitchens retail location. The population has been growing steadily since 1990, and it is quickly becoming a retail destination,” said CEO Max Kothari. “We’re thrilled to be joining the Norwalk community and welcomed by such honored guests!”

Both Mayor Harry Rilling and CT Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting, taking place at 12:30pm. WFOX will be broadcasting live from the new location from 11am-1pm, with prizes every 1/2 hour, and everyone who stops by will get a coupon for $250 off their first purchase.

Founded in 2002, Express Kitchens has nine locations throughout the state of Connecticut and West Springfield, Massachusetts. With plans to add 3 more stores by the end of 2017, Express Kitchens is living up to its tagline, “Growing, Growing, Growing!” Express Kitchens is unique because of its customer-centric approach to kitchens.

In addition to maintaining an inventory of over 30,000 cabinets, Express Kitchens owns and operates its own cabinet, granite, and laminate shops, allowing them to offer factory-direct prices, directly to consumers.

For more information about the new location, visit http://www.expresskitchen.net or call (203) 437-4430. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday 9am-6pm, Friday 12pm-6pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm.