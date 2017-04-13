Inner Explorer, an education non-profit focused on developing healthier, happier, and more engaged students through practiced mindfulness, today announced their participation in the 2017 Boston Marathon to raise funds to bring their mindfulness program to Boston schools.

Running 26 miles for 26 schools Inner Explorer's representative is both training and fundraising to help finance the program for schools in the area. The Inner Explorer Program costs as little as $1 per student per year, and donations from the marathon will support the organization's goal of one million mindful children.

Inner Explorer's daily mindfulness practices are designed to help kids manage stress, retain focus, and increase wellbeing. Started by teachers for teachers, the program delivers daily guided exercises through an easy to use online platform. With an internet connection and a press of the play button, ten minutes a day can unlock increased academic potential and foster lifelong wellbeing for millions of children.

The Boston Marathon is world’s oldest marathon and one of the most prestigious annual sporting events in the country. Every year, runners from all over the world participate in and help raise funds on behalf of over 200 charities, raising 30.6 million in 2016. Inner Explorer is proud to participate in this prestigious event for the first time.

“Inner Explorer holds a unique recollection of the Boston Marathon bombing devastation of 2013” said Janice Houlihan, co-founder of Inner Explorer. “At the time, we were BETA testing the program in a few schools in Massachusetts. Weeks later when gathering the data we learned some teachers used the mindfulness program to help their students cope with the news reports and trauma from the tragedy. That knowledge is another reason we are striving to reach more Boston students and One Million Mindful children.”

A Race for One Million Mindful Children

Inner Explorer’s program is divided into four classroom-based editions, each designed for certain ages and stages. All editions consist of ninety tracks of about ten minutes each, intended to be played twice throughout the school year. Teachers and students simply spend ten minutes each day to focus and center themselves through these guided exercises.

Inner Explorer’s daily mindfulness practices have been shown to increase math, science and reading performance by 18-28%, reduce student behavioral issues by nearly 60%, and reduce teacher stress by 43%. The program is designed to help students develop skills of focus, self-control, and resilience while giving teachers more time to engage and inspire students, resulting in an 11-15% increase in students’ grade point average (GPA).

Through donations raised from events like the Boston Marathon, Inner Explorer hopes to forward its mission of one million mindful children, giving students and teachers the tools to break through the barriers of poverty, violence, and hardship while developing more mindful, successful, and happier lives.

About Inner Explorer

Inner Explorer was developed by mindful awareness teachers with over 30 years of combined experience. Understanding the difficulty of making mindfulness habitual, Inner Explorer created automated programs that help teachers and students practice simply and efficiently each day, as well as providing the opportunity to learn together. With an unprecedented program and proven results, Inner Explorer is a non-profit organization working toward the goal of “One Million Mindful Children” - and ultimately - helping to improve education outcomes in order to break the cycle of poverty. For more information, please visit http://www.innerexplorer.org.

