ARI Adds Land 'N' Sea Distributing, Inc. PG&A Data to AccessorySmart

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with ARI to provide dealers with yet another tool that makes it easier for dealers to sell more parts and accessories,” said Tom Schuessler, President of Land 'N' Sea.

ARI Network Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARIS) announced today that it has added Land 'N' Sea Distributing data to AccessorySmart™, ARI’s award-winning aftermarket parts, garment and accessory (PG&A) lookup solution for powersports dealers.

This builds upon ARI’s status as the preferred website partner for the wholesale distributor which serves over 8,000 marine, RV and powersports dealers nationwide. “Based on the successful rollout of our dealer website program, we’re excited to expand our relationship with ARI to provide dealers with yet another tool that makes it easier for dealers to sell more parts and accessories,” said Tom Schuessler, President of Land 'N' Sea.

AccessorySmart is the only fitment-powered aftermarket part, garment and accessory (PG&A) lookup solution of its kind. It provides dealers with accurate, up-to-date vehicle fitment, product SKUs, price, description, specifications and images in an easy-to-use, online interface. It saves dealers time and increases sales by empowering them with quick and easy access to more than 500,000 SKUs from the industry’s leading suppliers.

Dealers interested in learning more about AccessorySmart can visit http://www.tryaccessorysmart.com or call 800.755.6040.

About ARI

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) (NASDAQ: ARIS) offers an award-winning suite of SaaS, software tools, and marketing services to help dealers, equipment manufacturers and distributors in selected vertical markets Sell More Stuff!™ – online and in-store. Our innovative products are powered by a proprietary data repository of enriched original equipment and aftermarket electronic content spanning more than 17 million active part and accessory SKUs and 750,000 equipment models. Business is complicated, but we believe our customers’ technology tools don’t have to be. We remove the complexity of selling and servicing new and used vehicle inventory, parts, garments and accessories (P&A) for customers in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket, powersports, outdoor power equipment, marine, home medical equipment, recreational vehicles and appliance industries. More than 23,500 equipment dealers, 195 distributors and 3,360 brands worldwide leverage our web and eCatalog platforms to Sell More Stuff!™ For more information on ARI, visit investor.arinet.com.

About Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc.

Land 'N' Sea Distributing, Inc. is a full-service, wholesale-only distributor, serving the marine, RV and powersports industries for more than 40 years. With more than 60,000 parts and accessories available from 14 warehouses, Land 'N' Sea prides itself in fast, efficient delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada. In a cooperative effort with Mercury Marine's Latin America and Caribbean division, Land 'N' Sea serves over 60 countries worldwide. For many years, Land 'N' Sea has been recognized as the industry leader with the most innovative marketing and dealer support programs. For more information on Land 'N' Sea, visit landnsea.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Colleen Malloy, Director of Marketing, ARI, 414.973.4323, colleen.malloy(at)arinet(dot)com