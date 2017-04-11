Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced the opening of its new treatment center at 648 Independence Pkwy., Suite 300, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Recognized as a global leader in the field of autism treatment, CARD specializes in using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) to treat individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ABA is the only scientifically validated treatment for ASD, and research shows that it is most effective when delivered early and at a high level of intensity. The Chesapeake office becomes CARD's sixth location in Virginia, joining locations in Alexandria, Manassas, Newport News, and Sterling. CARD provides services in its centers and at the patient’s home, school, and/or work. CARD also offers diagnostic and assessment services and social skills groups for individuals of all ages with ASD. CARD creates individualized treatment plans for each patient tailored to his or her specific needs.

“We are excited to increase access to autism treatment in the state of Virginia," said Brittany Smith, CARD operations manager. "Our mission is to provide top-quality services to as many people diagnosed with autism as possible. With this new center, we are looking forward to seeing many new faces added to our CARD family."

Chesapeake's center will include 8 clinic rooms and a large sensory gym. Additionally, CARD Chesapeake will offer extracurricular classes and monthly events for patients and their families.

The Chesapeake center is one of over 100 centers that provides services based on the CARD Model developed by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, founder and executive director of CARD. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated over 30 years to helping individuals with autism fulfill their potential and lead healthy, productive lives. Since its founding in 1990, CARD has helped thousands of individuals affected by autism and their families access the services and supports they need.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD, with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development. CARD strives to meet that need by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations.

