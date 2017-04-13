Growth in Data Center Market Drives Latest Expansion at RF Code

"The recent growth that RF Code has achieved has helped to cement its position as a global leader in data center intelligence" -Ed Healy

RF Code, the leading provider of real-time intelligence for data centers, announced today an expansion to its global operations with three executive appointments at its Austin, Texas headquarters.

Following a year of rapid global growth within its subscription pricing model and channel program, the new roles of Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, and Vice President of Marketing reflect the next stage of business growth for the data center solutions provider.

Jonathan Luce, who led RF Code to record revenues in 2016 and deployed RF Code’s subscription sales strategy, is now the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Strategic Partnerships. In this new role, Luce will be responsible for accelerating RF Code’s sales by establishing global strategic parnerships to merge RF Code’s data center solutions with their product offerings. In concert with the executive team, he will also oversee business development and retention strategies, with a focus on continuing growth within the company’s subscription pricing offerings for data centers in both domestic and international markets.

The expansion of worldwide sales efforts will be led by Christine Burke as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for RF Code. Bringing more than 20 years of global software sales experience to the company, Burke is tasked with providing strategic sales direction to lead RF Code through this next growth phase. She will also oversee sales operations along with strategic account planning for U.S. and global customers. With a long history of success in the technology sector, Burke has previously held leadership positions at Anaplan, Salesforce.com, and CA Technologies, among others.

The strategic focus on positioning RF Code’s offerings for market growth will be led by Rebecca Kan as Vice President of Marketing. Kan brings over 15 years of diverse marketing experience to her new position. Kan is tasked with developing and implementing an overall corporate marketing strategy to support RF Code’s data center offerings, building awareness around the company’s innovative subscription pricing plans, and translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. A veteran of the technology space, Kan has led marketing teams at a variety of companies, including Dell and SolarWinds.

“The recent growth that RF Code has achieved has helped to cement its position as a global leader in data center intelligence,” said Ed Healy, CEO at RF Code. “I’m delighted to welcome these new additions to our leadership and look forward to implementing their strategies to continue building on our success, both domestically and abroad. With robust growth in RF Code’s subscription sales and channel program, we are prioritizing new strategic collaborations across the world while ensuring that existing partners continue to enjoy a high level of success.”

About RF Code

Founded in 1997, RF Code provides a unique solution to reduce data center costs while improving reliability through intelligent, real-time physical asset management and environmental monitoring. In order to drive data center efficiency, reliability and savings, the firm created CenterScape: a premier platform that eliminates the need for costly and error-prone processes that is easily integrated with existing IT, facilities and business systems, increasing their value by providing improved accuracy, lower cost, and timely information.

RF Code has delivered over $100 million in savings to hundreds of the world’s largest organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 500 internet and telecommunications companies. RF Code is based in Austin, Texas, with offices and partners around the world.

Contact:

Americas:

Milldam Public Relations

Brendon Stellman

617-291-5110 (mobile)

brendon.stellman@milldampr.com

Rest of the world:

Bamboo PR

Nicola Davies

+44-207-113-4043

nicola@bamboopr.co.uk