Dagger DogVinci We are thrilled that Dagger has been recognized for his years of community service through this nomination.

Dagger DogVinci a talented Black Lab, Golden Retriever mix who lives on Long Island, NY has been nominated for the prestigious 2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®. Dagger gained fame for his remarkable paintings which have helped raise thousands of dollars for charity. In addition to his painting ability, Dagger is also a certified therapy dog and makes regular visits to nursing homes, libraries, and schools bringing love and comfort to everyone he meets.

Yvonne Dagger, the owner of Dagger discovered his painting talent one Summer day while working in her art studio. “Dagger would watch me paint intently while excitingly wagging his tail, so I asked him if he wanted to paint. Upon placing the brush in his mouth he immediately went to work creating amazing artwork.”

Dagger’s love for painting has helped various local causes and charities including: Foster Foundation, Canine Companions for Independence, Forgotten Friends of Long Island and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards® are an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs. “We are thrilled that Dagger has been recognized for his years of community service through this nomination,” said Yvonne Dagger.

Voting is now open on the organization’s website at http://herodogawards.org/dog/dagger-dogvinci

You can vote up until 12pm Pacific Time on May 3rd, 2017.

You can learn more about Dagger DogVinci, view his paintings and view the charities he helps support at his website http://dogvinci.com