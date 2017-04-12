Ability Commerce, provider of innovative ecommerce, order management and financial software solutions, today announced that Practicon, a direct commerce company specializing in dental supplies and equipment, has chosen Ability SmartSite Ecommerce Platform and Ability SmartStaff Marketing Services to replace their legacy system and support their marketing strategies.

After searching for a new ecommerce solution to replace their current front end system, Practicon chose Ability SmartSite because of its customizable, feature-rich capabilities and Ability’s Marketing Services because of their long-standing reputation in the industry for igniting growth and profitability for multi-channel retailers.

“After reviewing our internal needs and requirements, it became clear to us that we needed to look at commerce solutions that aligned with our strategic goals,” said Stan Moore, Director of Marketing at Practicon. “We believe that Ability Commerce will be that perfect partner to help drive our Ecommerce solutions. We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with the implementation of Ability Commerce’s SmartSite and SmartStaff Marketing solutions.”

“It’s very exciting that Practicon has chosen Ability SmartSite and Ability Marketing Services to help fuel their success in the future,” said Diane Buzzeo, President and Founder of Ability Commerce. “We are looking forward to utilizing our expertise with them and further establishing our professional partnership.”

About Practicon

Practicon, Inc. began as a family business in Greenville, North Carolina in 1982 to fulfill its founders’ vision of “Making Dentistry Better” through patient education. Since that time, the Practicon “family” has grown to become a leading provider of unique dental supplies. They especially enjoy partnering with dental professionals to bring “practical innovations” to dentistry that advance patient care, increase productivity and profitability, and heighten professional enjoyment. Practicon’s current product line ranges from one-of-a-kind problem solvers to cost-effective everyday supplies. For more information about Practicon, visit http://www.practicon.com/.

About Ability Commerce

For more than 20 years, Ability Commerce has helped ecommerce and catalog companies achieve success. By combining the user experience of seasoned professionals with best practices, the company provides customers scalable, flexible and affordable software and services to facilitate their success, and more importantly their growth. Ability Commerce delivers direct commerce retailers cutting edge Ecommerce and Order Management platforms and development, marketing and consultant services. The company was recently named to the Internet Retailer’s 2017 Leading Vendors of the Top 1,000 E-Retailers. For more information about Ability Commerce, visit http://www.abilitycommerce.com.