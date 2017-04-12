Wines of South Africa Announces National Winemaker Tour

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) USA (http://www.wosa.us/), the industry assocation which promotes the exports of South African wine, is excited to announce the 2017 #SAWineWeek, a winemaker tour for the regional marketing body. Together with City Winery, WOSA will host events in Chicago (May 2nd), Nashville (May 4th), Atlanta (May 8th) and NYC (May 11th). Each city will host trade and consumer events offering attendees an opportunity to sample an array of wines representing the quality and diversity of South Africa’s burgeoning wine scene. #SAWineWeek promises to be the largest gathering of South African winemakers and brands in the past 10 years, and will present audiences with wines representing the current trends in South African winemaking.

Winemakers from regions throughout South Africa will be coming to the U.S. next month for the tour, from Nicolas Bureau (Glenelly) and Murray Barlow (Rustenberg) of Stellenbosch to David Sadie (David & Nadia) of the Swartland and Shelley Sandell (Tierhoek) of the up-and-coming Citrusdal/Piekenierskloof. “We are thrilled to be bringing what’s new and exciting in South African wine to the U.S.,” said Jim Clarke, Wines of South Africa US Marketing Manager. “The participating wineries and winemakers represent the current trends and highlights in South Africa from old vine Chenin Blanc to coastal Pinot Noir and Méthode Cap Classique, our regional sparkling.”

Each market will host a daytime trade event from 2:30-4:30 where trade & media will have the opportunity to attend intimate panels with the visiting winemakers. In New York, the format will be a walk-around tasting from 12-4 pm. In the evening, the events will be opened for consumers who will have the opportunity to sample the wines and meet participating winemakers. "The wines of South Africa are on trend at the moment,” comments Rachel Speckan, National Wine Director at City Winery. “The land is ancient, alive, diverse and so very beautiful. The winemaking history is engaging, with the established and traditional interweaving with a new wave of adventurous folks. The grapes and styles are often familiar, but, the experience of the place and people are a new and exciting discovery."

After over 20 years in a post-apartheid nation, South Africa's wine industry has advanced in many ways, including new varietals and regions gaining exposure in both on and off premise accounts. Additionally, exports have increased in both volume and value to the U.S., which is now the 5th top export market for South African wine. The 52-week period ending July 2016 showed the category up 25% by value, according to a Nielson data report.

For Trade & Media: To Register for Trade & Media Events, please email wosausa(at)colangelopr(dot)com. Space is limited and only qualified members of the wine press and trade will be approved.



Trade & Media Contact: Juliana Colangelo, jcolangelo(at)colangelpr(dot)com, 973-951-6145

To purchase tickets for consumer events, visit City Winery websites.

About Wines of South Africa

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) is the organization representing all South African producers of wine who export their products. WOSA, which was established in its current form in 1999, has over 500 exporters on its database, comprising all the major South African wine exporters. It is constituted as a not-for-profit company and is totally independent of any producer, wholesaling company or government department but is recognized by the South African Export Council. WOSA's mandate is to promote the export of all South African wines in key international markets including the United States.

About City Winery

City Winery strives to deliver the highest-end combined culinary and cultural experience to our customers who are passionate in sharing wine, music, and culinary arts. We are a unique facility, combining a fully functioning winery with intimate concerts, food & wine classes, private events in a variety of configurations, and fine dining. We have created a compelling mix for our sophisticated clientele of foodies, and active cultural patrons—bringing the wine country experience to the middle of a large city.