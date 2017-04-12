Axiomatics’ Policy Server Now Available for Amazon Web Services

Axiomatics Logo APS for AWS provides real-time dynamic authorization and optional tools for auditing, reporting and policy testing - all in a simple-to-deploy package.

Axiomatics, the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, today launched the Axiomatics Policy Server (APS) for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Axiomatics Policy Server in the cloud makes it even easier for organizations to get started with externalized dynamic authorization while realizing the benefits of the cloud such as elastic scalability, reduction in Total Cost of Ownership, and co-location with AWS-based applications. AWS users can install this policy-based approach with one-click deployment and a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) model.

Enterprises of all sizes are finding value in moving to cloud-based infrastructure, especially to help development teams collaborate on solving complex challenges. By harnessing the AWS platform, users can effectively get the technology running within minutes. From there, users can benchmark and test the outcomes of externalized dynamic authorization and move to deployment more efficiently.

“As more organizations migrate to the cloud, there is a real need to address complex authorization use cases for large data sets and other cloud-based resources,” said Gerry Gebel, vice president of business development. “APS for AWS provides real-time dynamic authorization and optional tools for auditing, reporting and policy testing - all in a simple-to-deploy package.”

Axiomatics Policy Server provides a powerful solution to handle externalized dynamic authorization with Attribute Based Access Control. The product includes:



Policy authoring tools

Open APIs

Rich SDKs to facilitate easy implementation and operations

Powerful Policy Decision Point, which provides standard XACML 3.0 request / response API

Is REST and JSON-based for efficient authorization and easy integration

Available in the AWS Marketplace here, AWS customers can also use the Axiomatics Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for immediate cloud deployment. The AMI is available immediately in all zones, including Europe. For more information about Axiomatics, please visit https://www.axiomatics.com.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained access control. Axiomatics' solutions are utilized by government agencies and Global Fortune 1000 companies around the world to enable digital transformation: share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements, and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics provides Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, databases, Big Data, APIs and microservices. To learn more please visit: http://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.