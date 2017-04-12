Ushio America Introduces the New Indiglow™ LED T8 Blacklight Tubes

These Indiglow 405nm LED chips provide a safe working environment for entertainment blacklight venues where employees will be standing directly under the lights for an entire work shift.

For the first time, you can turn any T8 fluorescent shop light into an LED blacklight! The USHIO 18W Indiglow™ LED T8 blacklight lamps are direct drop-in replacements for 30W and 32W T8 fluorescent tubes. A simple lamp change provides 40% energy savings when compared to existing mercury filled fluorescent tubes. These Indiglow 405nm LED chips provide a safe working environment for entertainment blacklight venues where employees will be standing directly under the lights for an entire work shift. The 405nm chips provide enough glowing punch to highlight fluorescing paints, makeup, and carpets while remaining outside of the UV zone.

In the past, when users wanted an LED replacement for a fluorescent blacklight, LED fixtures offered the best solution. However, like fluorescent lamps, LED fixtures degrade in output over time. When an LED fixture degrades to the point where the amount of light is no longer feasible for the venue, the entire fixture typically needs to be replaced by a licensed electrician. Ushio’s Indiglow LED T8 tubes remedy this by allowing the user to replace the lamps when they deem necessary without the associated high electrical labor costs. The flexibility of using replacement LED tubes also allows users to choose single lamp, dual lamp, and four lamp fixtures depending on the amount of coverage and output needed.

The glass tube construction will not discolor, bend or become brittle over time. Designed with both aesthetics and reliability in mind, our Indiglow lamps excel in augmenting captivating, colorful displays. The Indiglow LED T8 blacklight is perfect for applications such as halloween attractions, mini golf, laser tag, dark rides, nightclubs & bars, glow bowling and family entertainment centers.

For more information on the Indiglow LED T8 blacklight tubes or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For further information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

###