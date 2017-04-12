From left to right: Dr. John Ruser, president and CEO of the Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), and Tim East, Director of Risk Management at The Walt Disney Company By examining some of the predictors of injured worker outcomes, employers, policymakers, and other stakeholders can better understand what factors are associated with better and worse outcomes.

Dr. John Ruser, president and CEO of the Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), and Tim East, Director of Risk Management at The Walt Disney Company, will deliver a joint presentation on injured worker outcomes at the RIMS 2017 Annual Conference & Exhibition, Wednesday, April 26, at 11am in room 116.

The session “What Do Injured Workers Really Think About Workers’ Compensation?" will present WCRI’s findings on predictors of injured worker outcomes and showcase how employers, like Disney, are using research and data to enhance the likelihood that an injured worker returns to work.

“I am looking forward to sharing WCRI’s research about experiences injured workers have in the workers’ compensation systems in their states,” said Ruser. "By examining some of the predictors of injured worker outcomes, employers, policymakers, and other stakeholders can better understand what factors are associated with better and worse outcomes.”

WCRI will be sharing research derived from interviews conducted with injured workers regarding a number of key outcomes, including recovery of health and functioning, return to work, recovery of earnings, and access to as well as satisfaction with health care.

The Walt Disney Company will provide insight on how WCRI’s research and their own programs overseeing injured workers can be used by employers and will discuss areas of opportunity; as well as some of the initiatives employers and claim professionals can take to enhance the likelihood of employees returning to work after an injury.

“Employers and claim professionals can use research-driven insight to help develop programs focused on improving claim development while also creating a better understanding of employees' experiences navigating the workers' compensation system,” said East. “The session will also provide insight into some of the factors which may influence an injured workers' access to medical care and also identify some of the reasons why those workers who have otherwise recovered from their injuries and could return to work, do not.”

