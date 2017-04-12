Karma Mobility and YipTV Announce Strategic Market Delivery

“The traditional cable box is being replaced today all over the world.”

“Media content delivery is changing,” says Karma Mobility CEO Todd Wallace. “Key consumers don’t want to have their universe of channels dictated to them by the cable companies. They want new content. They want global content. More than anything else, they want content that they can enjoy anytime, anywhere, on any device. YipTV has created a media platform and content library that meets this market head-on. From live Latin American sports, live news to classic North American premium channels and massive content from giants like Sony, YipTV delivers content through the best mobile entertainment app I’ve seen.”

“The traditional cable box is being replaced today all over the world,” says YipTV CEO Michael Tribolet. “Wired cable services put a primary emphasis on where you are … not what you want. Inflexible location, monopoly-driven content and expensive data packages have pushed our targeted consumers to smarter streaming devices on better data plans. Karma Mobility is a company providing content transport products that are perfect for this changing market. The ‘Karma Go’ smart mobile hotspot is perfect for YipTV content sharing on the go. It is high-speed, multi-antenna and fits easily in your pocket. Karma Mobility data plans are flexible and can be managed easily online. As your needs change, change your plan… it’s that simple.”

Karma Mobility and YipTV are working together to redefine how mobile and in-home content and data are provided. Through joint testing, strategic sales and cross promotion, YipTV and Karma Mobility have created a strong story for today’s data and content consumers.

Karma Mobility is a privately held company with headquarters in Irving, Texas that provides WiFi hotspot data services through their own hardware devices. Karma Mobility began in 2012 with one simple idea: everyone should be able to get online, everywhere they go. Karma introduced the first peer-to-peer WiFi device that allows users to pay-as-they-go, with no contracts, and is made for sharing. Today Karma is the choice for people on the go who travel for work and leisure, or need an extra connection as a backup or for special circumstances. Karma continues to disrupt the WiFi with innovations like the best in market priced DRIFT pay as you go plan. Visit yourkarma.com for more information.

YipTV, Inc., is a privately held company with offices in West Palm Beach, Fla., and New Brunswick, N.J., that provides low-cost, live television channels, including domestic and international network content. Founded in 2012, YipTV is an Over the Top (OTT) mobile cable operator that distributes over 100 channels and programs in multiple languages, letting subscribers watch YipTV on televisions, tablets, computers, smartphones and other Internet-enabled devices. YipTV sends video content via the public internet to broadband users, bypassing legacy cable systems and head end technology, and then passes that savings directly to the consumer.

