Kickbox Appoints New VP Developer Marketing & Relations

We’re excited to have Brandon join us and further support our efforts in creating great email products that benefit the developer community.

Kickbox.io, a leading provider of email verification and deliverability solutions today announced Brandon West has joined the company to support and grow the Kickbox developer community.

Brandon comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having spent nearly 6 years at SendGrid where he was Director of Developer Relations. Prior to SendGrid, Brandon spent 10 years working as a developer in a variety of technologies.

"I am super excited to join the team at Kickbox. Developers are a core part of the company's DNA, and our product offerings solve real email problems. I'm looking forward to working along with the community to make email better for everyone," said Brandon West, VP Developer Marketing & Relations.

Kickbox currently offers a suite of developer-friendly deliverability tools that can be integrated into any application, website and/or electronic point-of-sale system that captures email data providing developers various solutions to improve email data quality and confirm users.

Kickbox currently has Email Verification and Recipient Authentication APIs along with API libraries for Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby.

“Kickbox has always been built with developers in mind. We’re excited to have Brandon join us and further support our efforts in creating great email products that benefit the developer community,” said Dan Stevens, Kickbox Founder & CEO.

Integrated with over 16 leading ESP’s and marketing tools, Kickbox is the leader in email verification and deliverability. Kickbox recently verified its 2 Billionth email address while preventing over 250 million bounces. With headquarters in Dallas, TX and an EMEA office in London, Kickbox is used by marketers worldwide.

“If you’re a developer and have any questions, comments or feedback please reach Brandon at brandon@kickbox.io”