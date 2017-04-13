Mechanics Hub Launches Largest Collection of Diesel Mechanic Tests

The diesel mechanic tests are available exclusively on Mechanics Hub and we are happy to offer them free, for everyone to enjoy and use.

Diesel mechanic recruiter Mechanics Hub has announced the launch of free diesel mechanic tests available through their Toolbox website platform and accessible via desktop, tablet, cell phone, and other mobile devices. The mechanic testing application enables visitors to access adaptive diesel mechanic exams that were originally only available to prepare and test the knowledge of students enrolled in a diesel mechanic education program at leading North American universities and trade schools.

To gain access to this service, users can visit the Toolbox website and access the diesel mechanic tests via the training section of the network. Over sixty knowledge-intensive exams are available, across an array of topics including air brake systems, hydraulics, steering, suspension, engines, exhaust systems, fuel injection, alternators, batteries, transmissions, mechanical procedures, and more.

The diesel mechanic tests support an extensive exam and collaborative testing capability. Upon completion of a test, the user may enter their e-mail address to receive a summarized question-by-question performance overview detailing the responses they answered correctly and not.

“The diesel mechanic tests are available exclusively on Mechanics Hub and we are happy to offer them free, for everyone to enjoy and use. We’ve been working on delivering this ability to our visitors for over two years now and we are very excited to be the only place on the internet to provide such a service at no cost,” said Mechanics Hub Senior Vice-President, Ron Maizis. “These exams are the very same real life tests given to students in mechanic programs at the university or trade school level and can be accessed at any time, by any one, and only through our website.”

The exams are categorized by the knowledge they test upon, ranging from levels one through four and can be accessed at https://www.mechanicshub.com/toolbox/training-resources/.

The Mechanics Hub Toolbox is the largest website dedicated to diesel mechanics and industry-related resources. The site boasts a large monthly following and provides visitors with informative trade-focused articles, entertaining videos, industry tips and tricks, jokes, mechanic crosswords, training resources, and a community forum.