Robert J. Sawyer, author of the bestselling novel Quantum Night, has agreed to write a regular column for Galaxy’s Edge magazine. Robert is currently one of the foremost science fiction authors in the field and one of Canada’s top writers. He was admitted into The Order of Canada (one of the country’s highest civilian honors) in 2016. His novels have won more awards than any other person in the history of the genre (as per the Locus index for science fiction awards) from countries around the world.

Galaxy’s Edge is a bi-monthly magazine edited by Mike Resnick that combines classic short stories by veteran authors with new fiction by less established and new authors. The magazine has also published original stories by prominent authors, such as Larry Niven, Mercedes Lackey and Nancy Kress.

Other than fiction, each issue of the magazine includes informative editorial, non-fiction columns (by Gregory Benford and Robert J. Sawyer—the latter of which replaces Barry N. Malzberg starting from Issue 27), book reviews by Bill Fawcett and Jody Lynn Nye, and an interview from a prominent personality in the genre. Interviewees in the past have included George R.R. Martin (author of the Game of Thrones) and The Spierig Brothers (directors of the Ethan Hawk starring science fiction movie, Predestination).

Galaxy’s Edge also serializes novels, including such classics as Double Star (Robert A. Heinlein’s first Hugo winner), and L. Sprague de Camp’s Lest Darkness Fall (the book that is attributed to creating the whole sub-genre of alternative history).

Each issue is available in both paper and digital formats via the magazine’s website (http://www.GalaxysEdge.com), with partial content available free online. Readers may also subscribe to the digital version, automatically downloaded to their Kindle readers directly from Amazon magazine subscriptions.