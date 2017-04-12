Cambridge Automotive Group Acquires Maaco Location in Dallas

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) announced the grand opening of a new Maaco location in Dallas, Texas. With this transaction, CAG now owns 34 Maaco shops across the country.

Maaco Dallas plans on offering several specials throughout the year on customer auto body repair and paint needs. Maaco Dallas fixes routine dents and dings, and provides structural repairs as well by its expertly trained technicians to provide high-quality work. Plus, all structural repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty. The Maaco store also provides superb painting services, offering several different packages with varying price points and warranties.

Maaco Dallas is located at 8068 E R L Thornton Fwy Dallas, TX 75228. The stores hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.- Noon. Please visit the shop’s website for more information.

About Cambridge Automotive Group

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) was formed in 2015 to pursue a growth strategy in the car care industry. CAG is the largest Maaco® franchisee in the world. The company has attracted a best-in-class management team and continues to invest significant capital to grow in the Macco® system through remodels and new center development. The group is seeking to open additional Maaco locations with growth targeted in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

About Maaco®

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair -- a part of the Driven Brands, Inc. family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands based in Charlotte, NC -- is America's #1 Bodyshop. Maaco provides automotive paint and cosmetic repair services for nearly 500,000 drivers annually. With more than 500 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, Maaco has restored the safety and appearance of more than 20 million vehicles over 45 years. Maaco ranked #106 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2015 Franchise 500 Rankings, and is currently #1 in the automotive appearance services category. For more information, visit Maaco.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit MaacoFranchise.com.