Telmediq Recognized as Finalist in 2017 VIATEC Technology Awards

The past year has seen considerable growth and innovation here at Telmediq. We’ve been breaking down barriers in healthcare IT, eliminating silos of data, and have been able to demonstrate tangible improvements in patient outcomes and safety.

Telmediq, a leader in healthcare communication solutions, is pleased to announce today that they have been selected as a finalist in two categories of the 2017 VIATEC Technology Awards, Emerging Technology Company of the Year and Product of the Year.

The 2017 VIATEC Technology Awards celebrate the achievements of technology companies and individuals for making Victoria the fastest-growing technology region in British Columbia. VIATEC has recognized 48 finalists among 141 nominations for its 12 award categories.

The Emerging Technology Company of the Year Award recognizes young and stable companies set to hit their stride in 2017. The Product of the Year Award recognizes innovative products that have gained market traction, reflecting growth in sales, customer adoption and market share.

“It is a great honor to be named a finalist for these awards,” notes Telmediq CEO Ben Moore. “The past year has seen considerable growth and innovation here at Telmediq. We’ve been breaking down barriers in healthcare IT, eliminating silos of data, and have been able to demonstrate tangible improvements in patient outcomes and safety.”

“This all started from witnessing a breakdown in hospital communications in a hospital here in Victoria,” said Moore, “so we’re very happy to be able to grow this transformational company right here in our home town. We look forward to more collaboration and involvement with the folks at VIATEC. Their mission, as stewards of the technology industry in Victoria, is so critical to the local economy as well as to the success of every technology organization here, including ours.”

An independent judging panel will determine the winners, who will be announced at the 2017 VIATEC Technology Awards Gala on June 2, 2017.

About The Healthcare Communications Hub

Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub pulls together disparate healthcare systems such as the EMR, Lab systems, Nurse Call systems, Alarm Platforms, Call Center solutions and Scheduling platforms, into one powerful and integrated platform. This centralizes communication, streamlines workflows and creates a truly powerful clinical environment.

Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub (HCH) was recently recognized in the 2016 KLAS Report as one of the Strongest Platform Options for care team communications, scoring a total of 91.4 out of 100 points.

About Telmediq

Telmediq is a leader in healthcare communications solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Their solutions have been designed specifically for the needs of practitioners and include clinically integrated solutions such as patient-centric messaging, HIPAA compliant secure text messaging, pager replacement and answering service replacement. Telmediq integrates with the Electronic Medical Record, scheduling systems, lab systems, and other clinical platforms to streamline communication and workflow. Our clients reduce wait times, improve patient handover times and reduce costs while improving patient satisfaction and safety.

About VIATEC

VIATEC started in 1989 with a mission to serve as the one-stop hub that connects people, knowledge and resources to grow and promote the Greater Victoria technology sector. They work closely with members to offer a variety of events, programs and services. To better support local innovators, they recently acquired Fort Tectoria to offer flexible and affordable office space to emerging local companies along with a gathering/event space for local entrepreneurs. http://www.viatec.ca