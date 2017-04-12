MiaRec Call Recording Software Now Rated “Avaya Compliant”

Together, the Avaya Aura Platform and MiaRec call recording and quality management solutions make a powerful offering for communication service providers looking to implement cloud solutions for their end-user customers.” - Gennady Bezko, CEO, MiaRec.

MiaRec, a leading call recording and contact center performance management solutions provider, today announced that its MiaRec Call Recording software is compliant with key customer engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

MiaRec call and screen recording solutions enable businesses to easily record, analyze and access important interactions, helping them meet regulatory compliance requirements, enhance customer service and increase agent productivity. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Communication Manager 7.0, Avaya Aura Session Manager 7.0 and Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise (SBCE) 7.1.

The MiaRec application integrates with the Avaya Aura Platform via SIPREC interface on the Avaya SBCE, providing centralized call recording for multi-site and cloud environments. MiaRec software can be deployed on-premise within an enterprise network, as well as in a cloud environment within the service provider network. MiaRec’s multi-tenant architecture allows communications service providers to complement the Avaya cloud offering with advanced call recording and call analytics services for their end-user customers.

“At MiaRec we are continually focused on delivering innovative technologies to help our customers meet compliance requirements and provide excellent customer service. Together, the Avaya Aura Platform and MiaRec call recording and quality management solutions make a powerful offering for communication service providers looking to implement cloud solutions for their end-user customers.”

-- Gennady Bezko, CEO, MiaRec

MiaRec is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, MiaRec is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

“By offering compliance testing to innovative companies like MiaRec, Avaya helps ensure businesses will benefit from fully interoperable solutions for maximum business results.”

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

About Avaya:

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com.

About MiaRec:

MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of call recording and interaction management solutions. The award-winning MiaRec solutions portfolio includes call recording, screen capture and contact center performance management solutions for service providers and enterprise customers. The MiaRec software solutions are used by thousands of businesses globally to enhance customer service, increase agent productivity and comply with legal requirements such as PCI-DSS, FCA, and HIPAA.

MiaRec maintains its headquarters in San Jose, California, with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.miarec.com