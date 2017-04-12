Shamrock doesn’t treat us like just another customer, but rather like friends. The solutions they offer are great but the relationship is just as important.

Shamrock Solutions today announced that it is helping Sullivan University increase the value of its enterprise content management and student information systems through a broad range of professional services and custom solutions for Perceptive Content, including scripting, upgrades and workflow enhancements.

The first project that Sullivan worked on with Shamrock was a script for its student information system. Previously, processing online applications was what McIntosh called “a very manual process.” The script that Shamrock created does a lookup in the SIS and if it finds a student record, automatically writes the index values onto a document that’s used to kick off the acceptance workflow in Perceptive Content.

“The Shamrock acceptance workflow script reduced the time the process takes per student from five minutes to just a few seconds,” said Sullivan application support analyst Laura McIntosh. “When you multiply that across thousands of applications, that’s a big time savings.”

After the success of the initial scripting project, Sullivan decided to extend its engagement with Shamrock and asked for their help in upgrading Perceptive Content to version 7.14. Having performed such upgrades for higher and further education customers for many years, Shamrock has created a standardized, step-by-step process that helps meet or beat each client’s deadline and keeps them informed of progress and expectations at every step. Sullivan was glad that their upgrade was as smooth and hassle-free as expected.

“I trust Shamrock implicitly and they’ve never steered us wrong,” McIntosh said. “Our upgrade was very successful and you also cannot beat Shamrock on pricing or timeliness.”

Another way that Shamrock helped Sullivan during the upgrade was in fixing some in-house scripts that were compatible with the previous version of Perceptive Content but didn’t work quite right with the new iteration.

“Shamrock went above and beyond for us during our Perceptive Content upgrade by fixing some scripts so that they worked with the latest version,” McIntosh said.

As they extend their use of Perceptive Content, Sullivan’s IT/IS team will continue looking to Shamrock to assist in creating new efficiencies, replacing slow, manual processes with fast, automated ones and tightening integration between Perceptive Content, the SIS and other applications across campus. To this end, Sullivan also purchased a Shamrock support package.

“Shamrock doesn’t treat us like just another customer, but rather like friends,” McIntosh said. “The solutions they offer are great but the relationship is just as important.”

About Shamrock Solutions

Shamrock Solutions is a fast-growing IT professional services company that provides technology solutions to organizations of all sizes and from all industries. Our range of services includes implementation, support, tune-ups, configuration, staff augmentation, project management and more for OnBase by Hyland, Lexmark Enterprise Software/Kofax (formerly Perceptive Software and ImageNow) and other enterprise content management (ECM) technologies. We also provide “Special Ops” projects that address enterprise deployments and customized development and integration solutions that help organizations achieve their unique business objectives. Learn more at http://shamrocksolutionsllc.com/