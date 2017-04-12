CEV Multimedia Launches Law Enforcement Course Materials

Law enforcement education is crucial in today’s society because there are so many opposing forces pulling our communities from the rule of law.

Over the last 30 years, law enforcement agencies and employment has grown by 35 percent, employing nearly 650,000 full-time personnel in approximately 18,000 state and local law agencies nationwide, according to the Bureau for Justice Statistics and U.S. Department of Justice. To continue to train and provide practical learning opportunities for prospective law enforcement and police officers, CEV Multimedia announces the release of a new law enforcement course that will help prepare students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Delivered through iCEV, an online learning platform, and created to align with state and national standards, the Law Enforcement course will offer lessons focused on public safety systems & agencies, criminal justice terminology, U.S. Constitution basics, criminal justice & court systems, community-oriented policing, evidence collection, vehicle traffic stops, arrest procedure and more.

“This new law enforcement course is designed to provide students with the necessary resources and training needed to serve and protect our communities as a police officer,” said Clayton Franklin, vice president of brand management. “By addressing how to adapt to new changes in the industry through various multimedia demonstrations from industry professionals, we hope students take away vital knowledge they can use as a law enforcement professional.”

Drawing on the experience of a law enforcement professional, Captain Gary P. Cochran helped design and create training materials for the new course. Cochran is a retired law enforcement high school instructor and former police captain of the Baytown, Texas police department. Cochran started his career with the Baytown Police Department and held multiple roles from patrol, undercover and desk sergeant with direct responsibility over the station, dispatch and jail. After several years as shift commander over the patrol and detective divisions, Cochran’s role became more community-focused when he became police captain, which eventually led to his transition into education.

“Law enforcement education is crucial in today’s society because there are so many opposing forces pulling our communities from the rule of law,” Cochran said. “After 31 years in the field, I made the decision to teach and use my knowledge and background for the benefit of students and improving law enforcement education.”

Developed in partnership with education and industry professionals, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students can achieve concept mastery and earn industry-backed certifications through iCEV’s array of curricula and training resources. Through these programs, educators can help students in high school and college learn the important skills that can be translated directly into the workforce to make them stand out from their peers as they apply for jobs.

