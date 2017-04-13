Recurrence (http://www.recurrenceinc.com), a software startup that is revolutionizing the way critical thinking skills are taught in higher education, has signed its largest customer, the University of Texas at Austin.

The company has developed a business simulation, called The Signature Case Study, in which students enact various high-level executive roles, such as CEO or CFO, as they guide an airline through a series of challenges and crises, each of which is based on real-world data.

Working as a team, students make crucial decisions, from business strategy to budgeting, that will determine the fate of the airline. Furthermore, the business simulation is easy for instructors to implement and students to use.

“I tried the game as extra credit last semester in my online class,” says Mihran Aroian, a lecturer at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. “As my online class evolves, I want to be able to offer a more interactive student experience and allow students to utilize some of the concepts and skills that are taught in the course. The response was so overwhelmingly positive that I implemented the simulation into the curriculum for all of my online classes this semester.”

Students found The Signature Case Study very compelling.

One student commented, “To complete the simulation, we needed to interact with other people and then see what happened. It really put us in a real-life situation where sometimes decisions are tough and unpredictable. This gave us a real-life experience and enabled us to understand that the decision-making process is complex, requires knowledge about many different aspects, and requires the courage to make a decision.”

“We are truly excited to be working with Professor Aroian and the University of Texas at Austin,” said Rob Savette, COO of Recurrence. “Such forward thinking teachers and institutions will be the drivers of innovation in 21st Century education. We feel privileged to have them on board.”

The business simulation is currently used in many prestigious universities across the nation, such as the University of Washington, the University of Colorado (Boulder), Penn State University, and Florida International University.