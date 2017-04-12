CloudCraze, an enterprise digital commerce solution built natively on Salesforce, has launched a series of updates as part of the Spring ’17 release. Spring ‘17 includes the latest update to the commerce platform, and introduces CloudCraze Exchange, a repository of apps and connectors that enable simple integration of platform extensions and enhancements. These investments enhance CloudCraze’s functional footprint and speed to revenue with unique capabilities, greater emphasis on configuration and a growing ecosystem of add-ons.

“Our vision over the last six years of development has been to disrupt the commerce market by focusing on enhancing B2B and B2B2B customer engagement, transforming the way business is conducted and empowering businesses to embrace change,” said Andrew Witherspoon, executive vice president of CloudCraze. “The Spring ‘17 release will support this continued mission by providing our customers with the tools to buy and sell in a seamless and flexible environment, driving revenue and streamlining the path to purchase.”

CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 includes several foundational and functional advancements to the platform’s APIs, storefronts, and offer management. New and enhanced APIs provide additional power and flexibility for platform implementation and iteration. Contemporary storefronts introduce an enriched model for store design, offering a deeper set of components and functionalities to improve the user experience. It also helps agencies, system integrators and developers increase efficiencies through enhanced configurability and user experience frameworks. Additionally, enhanced offer management increases revenue potential by empowering merchandisers to build more compelling offers and allowing B2B customers to personalize subscription or service contracts.

CloudCraze Exchange delivers the advantages of the “Apps” economy, allowing customers to extend, enhance and connect new capabilities to their commerce platform in minutes. Specifically, connectors to Avalara’s AvaTax and CyberSource enable simple integration through enhanced configurability controls across storefronts, eliminating needless integration efforts. Mass Order, the first of many Exchange Apps, allows sales representatives and buyers to more efficiently place large orders across one or multiple accounts and personalize shipping rules and budget authority. This unique application allows companies to be more productive when developing seasonal sales orders and increases overall sales efficiency.

“With every release our goal is to continue to meet and adapt to the shifting needs of the B2B commerce landscape. We’ve developed Spring ‘17 to do just that,” added Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. “This release meets growing needs for configuration over code, adding important advancements to customer experiences, new business models and B2B relationship management to transform enterprises’ time to revenue. Building off exciting company developments at the beginning of the year, CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 and CloudCraze Exchange set the foundation for continued expansion in 2017 and beyond.”

CloudCraze has experienced significant growth and recognition since the onset of 2017. In January, the company received a $20 million funding round, followed by recognition as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 in March. As the thirty-first release in just six years, Spring ‘17 will further transform CloudCraze’s ability to meet customer demands and extend the depth of the platform’s API-first marketplace model.

For more information on how CloudCraze’s leading capabilities can be integrated into your commerce strategy, click here.

About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce that allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. CloudCraze delivers seamless interactions across commerce, sales, marketing and service for a 360-degree view of data that’s 100 percent connected to the customer. With its trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, the powerful CloudCraze platform provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers eCommerce for Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut, Ecolab, GE, L’Oreal, Kellogg’s, WABCO and more.

CloudCraze is a Platinum Salesforce ISV Partner.