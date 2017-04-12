This release offers significant advancements for the product and brings EMTrack to an entirely new level of functionality that will greatly benefit our clients.

Intermedix Corporation latest software release provides users with increased flexibility when tracking patients and assets during major events and daily operations.

The company, which has been recognized as an emergency management and preparedness industry leader for years, announced major enhancements to its patient tracking software, EMTrack.

“The web-based tracking market has significantly evolved in the past few years,” said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “For our latest EMTrack release, we’ve expanded the solution’s workflow to meet our clients’ evolving needs, and given them the necessary tools to initiate the tracking process and start communicating critical information as soon as possible.”

EMTrack users can now configure and manage web and mobile forms for their jurisdictions without the need for technical support, allowing them to document and track patients, clients or event participants more effectively, and at a much faster rate.

“We’re giving users a more customized and tailored experience,” said John Heinen, senior vice president of emergency preparedness solutions at Intermedix. “With this release, our configurable forms feature lets users capture all of the important and relevant client details they want included in the system. In addition, they now also have the ability to sort these forms in their dashboard allowing them to stay organized and have a clear picture of what’s a day-to-day operation and what requires their immediate attention.”

The configurable forms included in this release also have regional availability options so administrators can share forms with all EMTrack users in their region and necessary health care providers, creating better awareness and responsiveness for all stakeholders involved in an incident or event.

Other noteworthy modifications include improved address geocoding for incident sites and provider facilities, and adding a vital signs component to EMTrack’s mobile forms to capture crucial medical information for patients.

“This release offers significant advancements for the product and brings EMTrack to an entirely new level of functionality that will greatly benefit our clients,” said Portice.

EMTrack is currently used nationally by states and jurisdictions representing one third of the country. The software is typically utilized to track patients during mass casualty incidents, marathons, large-scale events, hospital or nursing home evacuations and daily emergency medical services operations. This month, EMTrack will be deployed for the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17 to support public health and safety efforts and track participants and patients during the event.

Current users received access to download the EMTrack Web 3.7 and Mobile 2.3 release last month.

