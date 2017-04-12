“It is an honor to be voted Best Intellectual Property Law Firm,” states Michael Kelly, Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property department. “I am very pleased that the exceptional efforts of our firm and its attorneys have been recognized.”

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, a leading Phoenix-based law firm, was voted the “Best Intellectual Property Law Firm” in Arizona Foothills Magazine’s “Best of Our Valley 2017” contest. Each year, Arizona Foothills asks readers to vote on their favorite Valley businesses, people, and places. The contest garners millions of votes from Valley residents.

“It is an honor to be voted Best Intellectual Property Law Firm,” states Michael Kelly, Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property department. “I am very pleased that the exceptional efforts of our firm and its attorneys have been recognized.”

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon offers clients the full spectrum of intellectual property services, including the acquisition, enforcement, and defense of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets, as well as related licensing, joint technology development arrangements, and litigation. The firm also assists clients with their core assets, such as technology, brand, and strategic relationships, and helps them navigate their unique competitive landscape. The firm has assisted a variety of clients in these areas, ranging from large international corporations to emerging businesses as well as universities, industry associations, and research institutions. This broad base of clients enables the firm’s attorneys to understand and develop individualized services for each client, creating effective and efficient legal solutions.

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon routinely conducts intellectual property audits to assess their clients’ intellectual property assets, provide counseling on strategically developing and managing intellectual property portfolios, and proactively advise on how to help protect themselves from potential third party threats. In addition, as a result of extensive experience handling international intellectual property matters, the firm has developed a world-wide network of the best trademark, patent, and corporate lawyers in foreign jurisdictions, who are available to assist with intellectual property and related corporate matters.

About Jennings, Strouss & Salmon

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C., has been providing legal counsel for 75 years through its offices in Phoenix and Peoria, Arizona; and Washington, D.C. The firm's primary areas of practice include advertising and media law; agribusiness; automobile dealership law, bankruptcy, reorganization and creditors’ rights; construction; corporate and securities; employee benefits and pensions; energy; family law and domestic relations; health care; intellectual property; labor and employment; legal ethics; litigation; professional liability defense; real estate; surety and fidelity; tax; and trust and estates. For additional information please visit http://www.jsslaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

The firm’s affiliate, B3 Strategies, assists clients with lobbying and public policy strategy at the local, state, and federal levels. For more information please visit http://www.b3strategies.com.