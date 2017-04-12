Solace’s support for REST, Qpid and Paho APIs make them a perfect partner as we aim to serve our customers.

Solace, the leading provider of open data movement technology, and Yenlo, an integration specialist focused on the implementation of modern open source technologies, announced today a partnership aimed at helping companies of all sizes embrace the digital transformation of their business processes.

Yenlo’s expertise working with popular modern technologies like WSO2, MongoDB, Hadoop and Apache Spark, and Java technology in general, complements Solace’s unique value proposition as the leader in open, scalable data movement technology. Embracing the use of these varied open source technologies with a flexible microservices-based architecture that spans clouds and data centers makes integration and data movement between services a critical success factor for all enterprises. If data can’t flow, the business can’t function. The right technologies combined with the right implementation experience sets enterprises up for success as they lay the foundation for next-generation agile architectures.

“I’m very happy to partner with Solace. With this partnership we can work together to provide best-in-class solutions for Digital Transformation,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO, Yenlo. “For example, Smart City and Smart Transportation initiatives, where Solace’s support for REST, Qpid and Paho APIs make them a perfect partner as we aim to serve our customers.”

”We look forward to working with Yenlo to help enterprises in many industries embrace the changes that are sweeping the IT industry, from the cost saving and ubiquity of cloud, to the insights driven by big data, to the automation of the Internet of Things,” said Denis King, SVP Global Field Operations and Strategic Alliances, Solace. “Our customers are looking for a steady, experienced hand to help them take full advantage of the next-generation infrastructure that Solace provides, and to integrate it with their evolving set of IT assets.”

About Solace

Solace technology enables open data movement by routing information between applications, devices and people across clouds using open APIs and protocols. Open data movement helps companies modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, big data, cloud computing and Internet of Things strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is the integration specialist with a strong focus on open-source and java-based middleware solutions. Yenlo is Premier Partner of WSO2 who delivers, worldwide, implementation services, software development services, training and certification programs, and support services. Yenlo evolved from a company based in the Netherlands to a global company, with offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States. Visit http://www.yenlo.com for more information.