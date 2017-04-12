In the business world, the business card is the ultimate introduction, one that can make or break a new business relationship. A standout card is a great way to get an edge on the competition. Sunrise Hitek is pleased to announce their new ultra thick Beefy business card line. These cards are fully customizable, from the size to the paper stock, to the ink and coating finishes. Standard Beefy32 cards are more than three times the thickness of conventional business cards (slightly thicker than a credit card), and for the ultimate in client presentation, choose our exclusive Beefy48 cards - they are the approximate thickness of a dime.

Business cards are the introduction to a new client or business partner. Oftentimes they are given during an extremely brief exchange, and therefore, need to be eye-catching and memorable. An article on Entrepreneur.com stresses the importance of not cutting corners when ordering business cards. They stress to keep design clean, professional and not cheap looking. They go on to state: “When you choose to 'go cheap' on your business cards, what message does that send to those with whom you wish to do business? Are you really doing yourself any favors by missing out on the opportunity to start building a positive brand image right from the start?”

Painted edges are a fantastic way to draw attention without being a distraction. Beefy cards are the perfect vehicle for painted edges with their ultra thick core. Choose from basic black or a wide variety of painted edge colors. The more subdued, matte surface also makes the painted edges really pop.

Premium cards usually come at a premium price, but BeefyCards help companies improve their image while saving money. Compared with other online thick card printers, BeefyCards offers significant savings for all quantities. Sunrise's pricing model is especially cost effective for organizations with multiple employees. In addition, Sunrise’s ExtraBeefy cards at 48pt are 1.5x thicker than the competition, further increasing the “wow” factor.

Ordering is a breeze on our website. SImply go to our page and make the desired selections. When finished artwork can be uploaded directly on the webpage. Requests can also be made for custom quotes.

About Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC.

Sunrise Hitek is an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced digital technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, laser engraving, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class color printing, short-run packaging, P.O.P. retail displays, and signage products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.